Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019: the best of Aston Martin

2019 marks 70 years since Aston Martin first made its Goodwood debut

The 2019 edition of Goodwood’s Festival of Speed is an important occasion for Aston Martin. Not only is it 70 years since the Gaydon manufacturer first raced at Goodwood Circuit, but also 60 years since Roy Salvadori and Carroll Shelby took their legendary DBR1 racers to a historic one-two finish at Le Mans – a victory that paved the way to countless motorsport successes in the years since.

To commemorate these landmark achievements, Aston Martin’s presence in West Sussex is bigger than ever. An example of nearly every road and race model to ever leave the company’s Solihull factory is here, and Goodwood’s central sculpture is a tribute to the firm’s continued success on the track.

Join us for a look at everything Aston’s brought to Goodwood, from spritely 1960s racers to the fearsome Vantage GTE that the company currently fields in the World Endurance Championship.