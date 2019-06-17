Polestar 1 2019 review

What is it?
Do you worry that electrification will make all cars the same? Then the Polestar 1 is a reassuring thing: a 600bhp plug-in hybrid with a 2.0-litre supercharged, turbocharged petrol engine with starter/generator, two other electric motors, a part-steel part-carbonfibre monocoque, a carbonfibre bonnet the size of a modest mainsail, and a single transverse rear leaf spring. To top it all, it’s a £139,000 luxury coupé.
It’s a coupé so luxurious, in fact, that, um, you have to open the bonnet and delve behind the rear wheels, having jacked up the car, or perhaps while lying on the floor, to tweak its 22-stage adjustable Ohlins dampers.
Welcome to the intensely baffling Polestar 1. There was a time when the BMW i8 was the most interesting car on sale. Now, it might be this.
How we got here is an interesting story on its own. Polestar was originally an independent racer, then tuner, of Volvos. Later bought by Volvo, as is the way of these things, it became the badge applied to fast Volvo models but has now become a stand-alone electric performance brand, run half by Volvo and half by Geely, the Chinese conglomerate that in turn owns all of Volvo. Bit weird. Apparently, this subtle structural distinction matters because it means Polestar gets its own R&D spend rather than draining Volvo’s underlying profit, so it can do things like open a satellite engineering centre in Coventry.
PITY REALLY...
I am and have been a Volvo owner for many years now having had a variety of their models, all of them being good, great and excellent as time has evolved them...but I am strugling with this one thou...it is a good distance beyond what I could afford to own, which is a shame, because if Volvo had kept this beautiful Coupe back for itself and run with the T8 set-up marginally enhanced power wise for about 60-70k I would have leapt at one...and I dare say many other would as well...as I say it's a pity really...
5cylinderT
absolutely lovely car but the
absolutely lovely car but the way the rear looks is a bit questionable, it needsto be more angular to match the complex front.
