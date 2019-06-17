Polestar 1 2019 review

Let’s start inside. Polestar might be its own thing, but the interior architecture is pure Volvo, and none the worse for it. I’ve often wondered how far upmarket a Volvo cabin could be pushed and, with carbonfibre trim inserts and better-trimmed leather than usual, the current answer is £139,000, no problem.

It’s necessary to note that what you see here is a validation prototype car, too, with unfinished tooling and fit. There’s at least one more build phase before production proper, and yet it’s already better inside than some finished cars I’ve driven.

The ambience, then, is a posher version of something familiar. The front seats are big, the driving position comfortable and the +2 rear seats very small. There’s a saloon-style boot with some connectors made visible behind a panel, looking a bit ‘flux capacitor’ (ask your dad) and the rear seats don’t fold. Therefore, it’s not the most practical of coupés, but such is the will of its personality that I don’t think that matters much.

You spin the Volvo start button and the Volvo dials spring to action and you can scroll through various modes of propulsion (see separate story, opposite), from full EV to four-wheel drive (everything always on). In zero-tailpipe-emission mode, it’s still brisk enough to keep pace with motorway traffic. In many-emissions mode, it feels Continental GT levels of quick.

The ride and handling give you fewer options. From the factory, those Ohlins dual-flow valve dampers are set to positions nine (front) and 10 (rear) of 22, and I suspect that’s where most of them will stay. They give the 1 an acceptably pliant ride, despite 30-profile, 21in, bespoke Pirelli tyres.

But moreover, it has a tremendous consistency, with a good ability to smother small bumps without the ‘sproing’ and echo of air springs, but just as key is a restrained roll rate, and particularly deft body control for a car of this weight. It might just be the best EV/PHEV driver’s car to date.

Choosing those gold Ohlins shocks over adaptive dampers is a little weird, nerdy, expensive – all Polestar’s words, incidentally. And there is only one steering setting, moderate of weight and speed, with a nice build-up of torque away from a very stable centre.

The whole set-up is very much focused on the way the engineers like it. It’s like a rock radio station that doesn’t take requests. It’s keyed to the road surface, with torque vectoring at the rear axle, which puts in effort even during mild cornering, overdriving the outside rear wheel to increase agility. It’s not so much that you notice it happening, they say, but you’d definitely notice it if it didn’t do it. I believe it. Few cars of this mass feel this agile. It’s decidedly well integrated and curiously rewarding.