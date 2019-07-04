Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante takes to Goodwood hill

Aston Martin is using this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed to show off the new DBS Superleggera Volante up the iconic hillclimb course.
The Volante, the fastest convertible in the brand's history, is due to be handed over to eagerly awaiting owners in the next couple of months.
Keep up with all the new metal at the Goodwood Festival of Speed here
Capable of hitting 211mph – identical to the hard-top DBS – the British firm’s newest addition is priced from £247,500. That headline figure is £22,500 more than the coupé, but Aston claims the “extra level of sensory overload that only an open-top super-GT can deliver” justifies the premium.
The roof itself is the most advanced soft-top the firm has ever produced, with eight layers of insulation and the ability to fully open it in 14sec – from inside the car or externally via the remote. The mechanism is said to have been put through more than 100,000 cycles in development in everywhere from Nevada’s Death Valley to the Arctic Circle.
Join the debate
John90
New
Thanks for writing such a good article, I stumbled onto your blog and read a few post. I like your style of writing.. bubble shooter
Peter Cavellini
I suppose....
When it comes down to how much money doesn’t matter, if you can afford these types of transport then why not?, White doesn’t do many cars any favours and this Aston is one of them, I like the interior, better than McLarens I think, it’s just the body color, maybe a green or a blue would show off it’s shape better.
Peter Cavellini.
Turinbrakes
I agree
about white cars as I am not a big fan of the colour either, but I have to admit that that Aston in those pics, looks absolutely gorgeous
Turinbrakes
I agree
about white cars in general as I'm not a fan of the colour either, but I have to admit that that Aston, in those shots, looks absolutely gorgeous
JMax18
Can't see how white harms the
Can't see how white harms the look of it. In my opinion, Aston Martin are fully competitive with Ferrari, and all their models are awesome, particularly the Superleggera. However, I can see how an Aston might not have the status that comes with a Ferrari.
Citytiger
JMax18 wrote:
I believe an Aston has an equal if not greater status than a Ferrari, especially the current Ferrari range..
5cylinderT
JMax18 wrote:
the white paint is beautiful, the sparkles the depth, i think it really suits it.
and about the competion with ferrari, im not going to interfere.
NoPasaran
JMax18 wrote:
Ferrari status?
I take Aston status over Ferrari status any and every day!
Laos
Beautiful...looks nicer than
Tragic Trousers
Grille
The size of that grille is too much. It's almost vulgar, which is something an Aston should never be.
Pages
Add your comment