Ford to unveil new race-spec GT at Goodwood 2019

Ford is poised to reveal a racing-inspired version of its GT supercar at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Previewed in a darkened image, the new model looks to retain the aggressive front end of the 647bhp V6-powered road car, but a prominent rear wing hints at radical body modifications elsewhere.

In silhouette form, the car bears a strong resemblance to Ford’s GTE-Pro racer, which finished 23rd, 24th and 25th at this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans with factory-backed Chip Ganassi Racing. That team’s number 66 car will take on the Goodwood hillclimb at this year’s event.

It is likely that the new model will take the form of a road-going reworking of the Le Mans racer, but no official confirmation of this has been made.

Demand for the standard GT, launched in 2017, outstripped supply six-to-one from the order books opening, prompting the manufacturer to extend the model's limited production run from 1000 to 1350 units late last year. A Heritage Edition launched at the same time paid tribute to Ford's success at Le Mans with the original GT40.