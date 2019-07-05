Radical Citroen 19_19 concept makes first UK appearance

Citroen has marked its 100th anniversary with the 19_19 concept, a vision for the future of intercity travel with a focus on extreme comfort.

Named to mark a century since the company was founded, the high-riding EV was designed as a long-range companion to the previously-revealed Ami:One city car and will be capable of fully autonomous driving.

Head of product Xavier Peugeot said the 19_19 was “projecting into the future two of Citroen’s key genes: bold design and 21st century comfort.”

A fully-glazed suspended cabin sits on a new, modified version of Citroen’s Progressive Hydraulic Cushion suspension, seen in current form in the C5 Aircross SUV, with travel lines on the car’s body indicating exactly how much the suspension moves while the car is in motion.

The teardrop-shaped concept was inspired by the aviation world, with an exposed powertrain and roof-mounted LIDAR sensors meant to evoke an aircraft’s horizontal stabilisers. Front and rear LED light bars incorporate Citroen’s dual chevron logo, extending outwards to act as wing mirrors using built-in digital cameras, while the rear-hinged doors contain LCD screens.