Radical Citroen 19_19 concept makes first UK appearance

Citroen has marked its 100th anniversary with the 19_19 concept, a vision for the future of intercity travel with a focus on extreme comfort.
Named to mark a century since the company was founded, the high-riding EV was designed as a long-range companion to the previously-revealed Ami:One city car and will be capable of fully autonomous driving.
Head of product Xavier Peugeot said the 19_19 was “projecting into the future two of Citroen’s key genes: bold design and 21st century comfort.”
A fully-glazed suspended cabin sits on a new, modified version of Citroen’s Progressive Hydraulic Cushion suspension, seen in current form in the C5 Aircross SUV, with travel lines on the car’s body indicating exactly how much the suspension moves while the car is in motion.
The teardrop-shaped concept was inspired by the aviation world, with an exposed powertrain and roof-mounted LIDAR sensors meant to evoke an aircraft’s horizontal stabilisers. Front and rear LED light bars incorporate Citroen’s dual chevron logo, extending outwards to act as wing mirrors using built-in digital cameras, while the rear-hinged doors contain LCD screens.
Peter Cavellini
Front room on Wheels...?
That’s what it reminds me of, so, when cars are fully autonomous, this isn’t so bad.......
Peter Cavellini.
jason_recliner
OUTRAGEOUS!!!
That is the coolest car - no, the coolest thing - I can recall seeing in maybe the last five years.
Build it. Exactly as is. Even if it is millions of dollars, a few people will buy them.
Excuse me while I pick my jaw up off the ground...
abkq
A breath of fresh air that is
A breath of fresh air that is so much more interesting than the crop of recent cautious concept cars from Audi, Mercedes etc.
Hope this revives the trend of lower non-SUVs
typos1
Cool, some nice touches, I
Cool, some nice touches, I wonder if this is a sign of a return to greatness for Citroen which has mostly been shite for the last 30 years, sadly.
XXXX just went POP.
Andy_Cowe
One size doesn't fit all
There are some nice ideas in this car, particularly about how it is designed to work alongside the Ami-One. In a world of autonomous driving and vehicle sharing, You will be able to call the vehicle you need for that particular journey. Something small and simple for the commute (although I think far fewer will be commuting in a connected world, and many of them already could be working remotely), and something bigger and comfortable for the longer distance trips. Right-sizing for the journey will be a big energy and cost saver.
mesumguy
Separated at birth
Very similar in concept to the Volvo 360C. Never in my wildest dreams would I put those two brands on the same wavelength. Of course Citroen has more avant garde flair but they are awfully similar.
Bazzer
As Jason says
Build it, and I'll buy my first ever French car in 42 years of buying cars. It looks a cracker, but a concept it will stay!
russ13b
hmmm
i'm totally in favour of progress and things moving on, but the steering wheel's upside down
