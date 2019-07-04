New BAC Mono R is lighter, faster and more advanced

BAC’s ‘Gen2’ single-seater, with 340bhp naturally aspirated engine and 555kg kerb weight, lands at the Goodwood Festival of Speed
by Lawrence Allan
4 July 2019

BAC has used the Goodwood Festival of Speed to unveil its first new model since 2011: the new Mono R. 

Described as “The new reference - the very pinnacle of design, innovation and engineering”, the new generation of the British maker’s road-legal single-seater is more powerful, lighter and features innovative material use. 

While the car’s exterior shape is familiar, BAC claims all surfaces, including 44 bespoke carbonfibre parts, have been designed from scratch. The dimensions are slightly altered, with 25mm added to the length and a 20mm height reduction. The most distinctive addition is a race-inspired ram-air intake, while numerous detail changes improve aerodynamic efficiency.

The Mono R is again powered by the Mountune-sourced 2.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, but power is upped by 35bhp to 340bhp.  A new cylinder bore size allows for power gains, while a new billet crankshaft stroke allows the rev limit to be raised another 1000rpm to 8000rpm. 

BAC Mono

Momentously fast single-seater's competition DNA runs far deeper than its distinctive track day looks

Combined with the high-pressure cold air from the ram intake system, and a new throttle body and cylinder head, the new unit now makes 136bhp per litre. BAC claims this is a “global record” for a road-legal naturally aspirated engine. That stats that result are a 0-62mph time of a scant 2.5sec and a top speed of 170mph.

BAC also states the Mono R is the first production car to use graphene-enhanced carbonfibre in each body panel. The development, part of a project funded by the UK’s Advanced Propulsion Centre, makes the carbonfibre structurally stronger yet lighter, with improved mechanical and thermal performance. 

3D printed parts made from high-performance polymers, magnesium chassis and transmission components and standard-fit carbon ceramic brakes, alongside a titanium exhaust and new carbonfibre floor, means that the Mono R is 25kg lighter than the standard Mono, at 555kg. This results in the power-to-weight ratio moving up to 612bhp per tonne. 

The stats aren’t the whole story, however. BAC has also worked on the car’s suspension geometry, while bringing in Ohlins two-way adjustable dampers. A repositioned fuel tank and battery also improves weight distribution, while special Pirelli Trofeo R tyres allow BAC to claim sharper-turn-in, a reduced braking distance and better traction.

The Mono R is priced from £190,950 - but that figure isn’t exactly relevant, as the limited production run of 30 models has already sold out. BAC offered them to existing Mono owners before making the new car public. 

