New BAC Mono R is lighter, faster and more advanced

BAC has used the Goodwood Festival of Speed to unveil its first new model since 2011: the new Mono R.

Described as “The new reference - the very pinnacle of design, innovation and engineering”, the new generation of the British maker’s road-legal single-seater is more powerful, lighter and features innovative material use.

While the car’s exterior shape is familiar, BAC claims all surfaces, including 44 bespoke carbonfibre parts, have been designed from scratch. The dimensions are slightly altered, with 25mm added to the length and a 20mm height reduction. The most distinctive addition is a race-inspired ram-air intake, while numerous detail changes improve aerodynamic efficiency.

The Mono R is again powered by the Mountune-sourced 2.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, but power is upped by 35bhp to 340bhp. A new cylinder bore size allows for power gains, while a new billet crankshaft stroke allows the rev limit to be raised another 1000rpm to 8000rpm.