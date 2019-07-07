Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019: best of the Schumacher celebration

Michael Schumacher celebration

The Goodwood Festival of Speed has long celebrated the legends of motorsport. With 2019 the 25th anniversary of Michael Schumacher claiming the first of his seven Formula One World Championship titles, and the German’s 50th birthday, organisers stages a special celebration in his honour.

During his career, Schumacher scored a record 91 grand prix victories. He retired from the sport in 2012, and suffered serious injuries in a skiing accident in late 2013.