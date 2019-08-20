New Aston Martin DBX: preview video shows front end

Aston Martin has begun the build up to the launch of its new DBX SUV, after the first orders were reportedly taken at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.
The preview campaign has begun for the British firm's first SUV, which recently made its UK public dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. A video released on Twitter by Aston CEO Andy Palmer gives us a very quick glimpse at the car's front end without camouflage.
Aston Martin Lagonda's most recent financial update revealed more details on the development timeline of the DBX, which is set to rival models such as the Bentley Bentayga Speed and Lamborghini Urus.
Aston started building pre-production versions of the new model at its new St Athan plant earlier this year, ahead of it going on sale in the first half of 2020. It added that it remained on track to begin series production at St Athan in the second quarter of 2020, which suggests first customer deliveries will follow in the second half of next year.
The new 90-acre factory in Wales, built on a former Ministry of Defence site, has been under development since 2016, and will be the sole production facility for the DBX. The electric models of the revived Lagonda brand will also be built there.
Ahead of the machine’s official launch later this year, Aston Martin previously issued images of the DBX sporting a camouflage livery reflecting its new Welsh home. The machine is currently undergoing final testing using the pre-production versions, with full production due to commence early next year.
A video published earlier in the year shows the DBX undergoing extreme weather testing in Sweden at Pirelli's Flurheden proving ground, part of the two brands' ongoing partnership.
Join the debate
Peter Cavellini
More like Cars....?
I suppose SUV’s should look more like Cars instead of the usual boxy shaped things they used to be.
Peter Cavellini.
xxxx
Misuse
This has to be the most inappropriate use of the 'SUV' acronym ever!
If it wasn't for that may be I could actually like this Ford Mondeo GT concept.
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
Michael Joseph
expand the DB range
should expand the DB range by adding a 4 doors saloon/coupe version of DB11 or DBS (a direct Rapide replacement instead of DBX) to take on Bentley Flying Spur.
Michael Joseph
Michael Joseph wrote:
Symanski
Better be stunning.
Lastest looks from Aston designer Reichman have missed the mark. DB11 just about worked, V8 Vantage didn't, and the DBS completely missed that you'd buy the 812 Superfast instead.
Now we have the company betting its future on an untested SUV. It had better be absolutely stunningly beautiful or Aston has some troubled times ahead. Again.
LJames
Looks lovely
This actually looks like it may possibly the best looking aston yet.
Which would be awesome if it wasn't so annoyingly identical to the E-pace
Jameson
5cylinderT
LJames wrote:
i wouldnt say it looks like the E-pace it looks more like the alfa romeo stelvio.
and by the way did you mean I-pace because i could understand that a bit more because the I-pace has a random rear spoiler aswell.
TheSaintmobile
Will any of them be 007 next
Will any of them be 007 next Bondmobile in Bond 25? since it delayed another year
eseaton
'Will any of them be 007 next'
Do you seriously care if a made up spy drives one of these cars?
TS7
The timing would certainly fit...
...with 'Bond 25' due in the cinemas in February 2020.
