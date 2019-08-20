New Aston Martin DBX: preview video shows front end

Aston Martin has begun the build up to the launch of its new DBX SUV, after the first orders were reportedly taken at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.

The preview campaign has begun for the British firm's first SUV, which recently made its UK public dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. A video released on Twitter by Aston CEO Andy Palmer gives us a very quick glimpse at the car's front end without camouflage.

Aston Martin Lagonda's most recent financial update revealed more details on the development timeline of the DBX, which is set to rival models such as the Bentley Bentayga Speed and Lamborghini Urus.

Aston started building pre-production versions of the new model at its new St Athan plant earlier this year, ahead of it going on sale in the first half of 2020. It added that it remained on track to begin series production at St Athan in the second quarter of 2020, which suggests first customer deliveries will follow in the second half of next year.

The new 90-acre factory in Wales, built on a former Ministry of Defence site, has been under development since 2016, and will be the sole production facility for the DBX. The electric models of the revived Lagonda brand will also be built there.

Ahead of the machine’s official launch later this year, Aston Martin previously issued images of the DBX sporting a camouflage livery reflecting its new Welsh home. The machine is currently undergoing final testing using the pre-production versions, with full production due to commence early next year.

A video published earlier in the year shows the DBX undergoing extreme weather testing in Sweden at Pirelli's Flurheden proving ground, part of the two brands' ongoing partnership.