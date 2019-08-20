New Aston Martin DBX: preview video shows front end

Aston has taken an initial batch of orders for its first SUV ahead of an official unveil in December
20 August 2019

Aston Martin has begun the build up to the launch of its new DBX SUV, after the first orders were reportedly taken at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.

The preview campaign has begun for the British firm's first SUV, which recently made its UK public dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. A video released on Twitter by Aston CEO Andy Palmer gives us a very quick glimpse at the car's front end without camouflage.

Aston Martin Lagonda's most recent financial update revealed more details on the development timeline of the DBX, which is set to rival models such as the Bentley Bentayga Speed and Lamborghini Urus. 

Aston started building pre-production versions of the new model at its new St Athan plant earlier this year, ahead of it going on sale in the first half of 2020. It added that it remained on track to begin series production at St Athan in the second quarter of 2020, which suggests first customer deliveries will follow in the second half of next year.

The new 90-acre factory in Wales, built on a former Ministry of Defence site, has been under development since 2016, and will be the sole production facility for the DBX. The electric models of the revived Lagonda brand will also be built there.

Ahead of the machine’s official launch later this year, Aston Martin previously issued images of the DBX sporting a camouflage livery reflecting its new Welsh home. The machine is currently undergoing final testing using the pre-production versions, with full production due to commence early next year.

A video published earlier in the year shows the DBX undergoing extreme weather testing in Sweden at Pirelli's Flurheden proving ground, part of the two brands' ongoing partnership.  

Aston Martin DB11

Aston kicks off its ‘second century plan’ with an all-new turbo V12 grand tourer

Speaking about that test, Aston Martin chief engineer Matt Becker said: "Testing these prototypes in cold climate conditions helps us to assess the car’s early dynamics and, crucially, ensure confidence-inspiring sure-footedness on low-grip surfaces.

"This car propels Aston Martin into a new segment and our engineering team are enjoying the challenges of developing a quality luxury SUV experience through this robust testing schedule. Progress is on track and I am confident that we will deliver over and above what our customers would expect from an Aston Martin SUV."

The DBX is the first Aston Martin to go through a new dedicated test programme, to ensure it can produce the kind of dynamic on-road performance on which Aston has always made its name, allied to some credibility off road. Testing is also due to take place in the deserts of the Middle East, on German autobahns and at the Nürburgring.

The DBX has also been seen on UK roads testing the brand's AMG-sourced twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8, which is expected to be the first engine offered in the SUV when it arrives before the end of the year. Expect a similar power output to the DB11's 503bhp.

Unlike the concept, the production DBX will feature a more conventional five-door layout rather than the sleeker three-door design that was originally expected.

The DBX is one of the most important models in Aston Martin’s history and the next phase of the company’s turnaround plan under boss Andy Palmer. While every Aston produced under Palmer to date as part of his ‘Second Century’ plan has been a replacement for an existing model (DB11, Vantage and DBS Superleggera), the DBX breaks new ground by having no direct predecessor.

During its life cycle, the DBX will introduce hybrid technology to Aston and it will also play a key role in trying to attract female buyers to the Aston Martin brand. 

The DBX is built on an Aston Martin architecture that will be closely related to that set to underpin the Lagonda saloon and Lagonda SUV, which Aston also has in the pipeline. The new Lagondas will be built alongside the DBX in Wales, starting from 2021.

However, whereas the Lagonda models will be electrically driven, the DBX will start life with petrol power before getting Mercedes-sourced hybrid technology early in the next decade. Aston Martin’s own V12 and Mercedes-AMG’s V8 engines will both find their way into the DBX, with Mercedes also donating the car’s electrical architecture.

The DBX will compete against the likes of the Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan and upcoming Ferrari SUV. Given the broad appeal and rise in popularity of SUVs, the DBX is expected to quickly become Aston’s best-selling model.

Sharp body creases and a pronounced shoulder line help reduce the overall visual bulk of what is the most high-sided Aston yet produced, while a new integrated grille design performs a similar role at the front of the car. 

It will also be the first all-new Aston Martin model launched after the company’s stock market flotation, after the firm returned to profitability last year. Since then the share price has plummeted, however, so it will be a crucial car to restore faith in the brand for investors. 

Aston Martin's Andy Palmer on stock flotation: Q&A

 

Palmer has underpinned that growth with his so-called ‘Second Century’ plan, which is formed of seven models being launched over seven years at the rate of one per year, each then on sale for a seven-year model cycle with various derivatives and special-edition versions launched within that.

Opinion: Ferrari shows how far Aston still has to go

Hybrid powertrains to arrive later in DBX's lifecycle

Daimler will provide Aston’s hybrid technology and is also one of two routes for sourcing full-electric drivetrains, according to Palmer, with other external partners also being explored.

Aston has sourced an 800V system for its first electric car, the limited-run RapidE due later this year, and Palmer said 800V and access to the latest chemistry is key to any future EV powertrain from the firm. Although hybrid versions of the DBX are a long way off, the car will be launched with a Mercedes-sourced 4.0-litre V8 and Aston’s own 5.2-litre V12 as core engine options.

Palmer said that although he lists the DBX’s rivals as the Bentayga, Urus, Cullinan and upcoming Ferrari, each model performs a very different role in the super-luxury SUV segment. “Those minded towards a beauty of execution will move to Aston,” he said.

First-time Aston customers are expected to be found in China and North America in particular for the DBX, but Palmer said plenty of existing Aston owners will be interested, too. “It’s fascinating to me that 72% of Aston customers also own an SUV, and normally these are Cayennes or Range Rovers,” he said. “If you’re converted to Aston, it’ll be easier to convert buyers to an Aston SUV.”

The DBX is expected to sell at around 5000 units per year, which would comfortably make it Aston’s most popular model. Last year, the firm sold 6441 units in total, with the long-term goal of up to 14,000 split between 7000 each from Gaydon and St Athan, plus additional sales of two special, limited-run models each year.

Comments
Peter Cavellini

24 September 2018

 I suppose SUV’s should look more like Cars instead of the usual boxy shaped things they used to be.

24 September 2018

This has to be the most inappropriate use of the 'SUV' acronym ever!

If it wasn't for that may be I could actually like this Ford Mondeo GT concept. 

Michael Joseph

24 September 2018

should expand the DB range by adding a 4 doors saloon/coupe version of DB11 or DBS (a direct Rapide replacement instead of DBX) to take on Bentley Flying Spur.

24 September 2018
24 September 2018

Lastest looks from Aston designer Reichman have missed the mark.   DB11 just about worked, V8 Vantage didn't, and the DBS completely missed that you'd buy the 812 Superfast instead.

 

Now we have the company betting its future on an untested SUV.    It had better be absolutely stunningly beautiful or Aston has some troubled times ahead.   Again.

LJames

22 January 2019

This actually looks like it may possibly the best looking aston yet.

Which would be awesome if it wasn't so annoyingly identical to the E-pace

5cylinderT

13 June 2019
24 September 2018

Will any of them be 007 next Bondmobile in Bond 25? since it delayed another year

24 September 2018

Do you seriously care if a made up spy drives one of these cars?

24 September 2018

...with 'Bond 25' due in the cinemas in February 2020.

 

