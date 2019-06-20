British start-up to launch electric Ford Mustang at Goodwood

London-based Charge Automotive has confirmed that its electric Ford Mustang will make its debut at next month’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The start-up company will produce 499 battery-powered examples of the iconic muscle car, using officially licensed 1960s-style bodyshells. Prices will start at £300,000.

Fitted with a 64kWh battery pack and electric motors producing 469bhp, the limited-edition model is said to be significantly faster than the V8-powered Mk1 Mustang upon which it's based.

Charge Automotive claims a top speed of 149mph and 0-60mph time of 4.0sec from its creation, with torque output rated at 885lb ft.

The electric Mustang’s part-time four-wheel drive powertrain is supplied by EV technology company Arrival. It's claimed to have a range of 200 miles and is capable of 50kW DC charging.

Further details about the model remain scarce, but a personalised digital interface is said to feature as part of a ‘high-end’ interior.

Reservations are open now, with first deliveries expected in September.

Charge Automotive is the latest firm to add to the growing number of zero-emissions classic cars. California-based Zero Labs recently revealed a retro-inspired electric Ford Bronco, while mainstream manufacturers Aston Martin and Jaguar have begun producing converted versions of their iconic DB6 Volante and E-Type sports cars.

