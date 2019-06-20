British start-up to launch electric Ford Mustang at Goodwood

London-based Charge Automotive has confirmed that its electric Ford Mustang will make its debut at next month’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.
The start-up company will produce 499 battery-powered examples of the iconic muscle car, using officially licensed 1960s-style bodyshells. Prices will start at £300,000.
Fitted with a 64kWh battery pack and electric motors producing 469bhp, the limited-edition model is said to be significantly faster than the V8-powered Mk1 Mustang upon which it's based.
Charge Automotive claims a top speed of 149mph and 0-60mph time of 4.0sec from its creation, with torque output rated at 885lb ft.
The electric Mustang’s part-time four-wheel drive powertrain is supplied by EV technology company Arrival. It's claimed to have a range of 200 miles and is capable of 50kW DC charging.
Further details about the model remain scarce, but a personalised digital interface is said to feature as part of a ‘high-end’ interior.
Reservations are open now, with first deliveries expected in September.
Charge Automotive is the latest firm to add to the growing number of zero-emissions classic cars. California-based Zero Labs recently revealed a retro-inspired electric Ford Bronco, while mainstream manufacturers Aston Martin and Jaguar have begun producing converted versions of their iconic DB6 Volante and E-Type sports cars.
Join the debate
LJames
Very cool, but takes away
Very cool, but takes away what is surely one of the most defining features of a mustang; V8 noise?
Jameson
Peter Cavellini
Youch!
That’s a big number, £300.000 for a retro look EV, who is going to go for that?
Peter Cavellini.
Real_sluggo
Capri
If it is a "British firm", WHY NOT START WITH ONE OF YOUR OWN...? The Capri or the 'Cozze' is the logical choice. Leave the yank's trollop to the yanks me says
A classic auto based on a rumbling and burbling V8 that makes naught sound in retro-guise, is a little like kissing your Sister (I imagine)... It's awkward and definitiely NOT proper, Something important would be missing.
bomb
Converting an existing car to
Converting an existing car to an EV drivetrain is a pretty green thing to do, I suppose. But using classic cars who's driving experience is generally dominated by their petrol engine seems strange to me. Imagine the terrible NVH and excessive noise of everything creaking with no engine noise to drown it out. I'm out.
289
EV Mustang....
....someone is having a laugh.
The only point of a Mustang is its soundtrack. To pay £250k premium to have a milk cart engine is bizarre and just ridiculous.
Someone needs to put a stop to these 'green classics' now, its pathetic and pointless.
benjamino
Looks wrong
Sorry, but that just looks wrong from the front and back. If they are going to base it on a Mustang, make it authentic. Otherwise, what's the point, why not start from scratch.
