Radical Rapture is company's most road-focused model yet

Track car specialist Radical has revealed its most road-oriented model yet, the Rapture, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The firm says its new flagship model has been designed to offer “a raw, exhilarating driving experience” on road and track, with a focus on weight-saving and aerodynamic efficiency.

Powering the Rapture is Ford’s 2.3-litre Ecoboost, as available in the Mustang and new Focus ST - which has been tuned by Radical to produce 350bhp and 320lb ft. The Rapture will sprint from 0-60mph in a claimed 3.0sec, and on to a top speed of 165mph.

Power is sent from the mid-mounted engine to the rear wheels through a six-speed paddle-shift gearbox, with an ‘auto blipper’ that automatically matches engine revs to road speed.

With a lightweight spaceframe chassis, the open-cockpit two-seater weighs in at just 765kg, giving a power-to-weight ratio of 458bhp per tonne – around the same as its Dallara Stradale and Lotus 3-Eleven rivals.