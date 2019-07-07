Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019: Autocar’s favourite moments

Kamaz dakar truck churns up the hillclimb - sideways

On the unlikely chance one tires of seeing (and hearing) the best of McLaren, Ferrari and the rest going up the hill, there was a different kind of vehicle to be impressed by at this year’s Festival. The word ‘truck’ isn’t one that tends to excite but then you probably haven’t seen the Kamaz Dakar truck. This 1000bhp 10-tonne brute stunned the weekend’s crowds with its ridiculous drifting, even if it wasn’t quite as impressive as the Mad Mike stunt filmed ahead of the event in which he jumped a Lamborghini Huracan in the Kamaz…

Rachel Burgess, deputy editor - digital