How Volkswagen's electric record-breaker conquered the Nurburgring

Volkswagen ID R smashes electric Nurburgring record - with video

With a ‘mere’ 671bhp from two electric motors, one on each axle providing four-wheel drive, the ID R isn’t the most powerful EV developed – but VW’s philosophy isn’t on outright power, rather ensuring it has full power throughout a run.

Fortuitously, at 12.42 and 12.90 miles respectively, Pikes Peak and the Nürburgring are a similar length, so VW retained the same lithium ion battery design, featuring eight 56-cell modules, split into two blocks (VW remains coy on the energy capacity of the batteries).

But length is the only thing the two courses have in common, and the ID R was extensively reworked for the Nürburgring. The mammoth Pikes Peak-spec rear wing was switched for a smaller one, featuring a Drag Reduction System that, with a new floor and front spoiler, cuts drag by up to 20%. Minimising drag is vital on such a circuit, particularly on the 1.3-mile Döttinger Höhe straight which, inconveniently for an electric car, comes near the end of the lap.

With fewer slow corners offering fewer chances to regain energy under braking, the energy management system was reworked. There were also new Bridgestone tyres and lightweight carbonfibre brake discs.

One thing VW didn’t change was the driver: Romain Dumas. Chosen for Pikes Peak as a former winner of the famous hillclimb, Dumas is also a multiple Nürburgring 24 Hours victor. That said, until Monday 3 June, he’d never been round the track at anything close to the speeds he managed in the ID R.

“Compared to a GT car, the cornering speeds and g-forces are far higher,” he says. “The limiting factor becomes your body and your mind.”