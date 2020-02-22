Top 50 cars to drive before you die: part 1

Every self-respecting petrol-head has their bucket list of cars that they just have to slam the accelerator in before they kick it. Or not - for speed isn't the only thing that goes into making a great car. Also important is history, handling and a whole host of other less obvious factors that only true motoring aficionados will appreciate.

With these principles in mind, we've picked out 50 of our favourite cars. But do you agree with our list? Read on to find out.

50 - BMW M3 (E46)

Not quite the best M car perhaps, but almost certainly the best M car bargain out there. The last such car to be powered by a normally aspirated straight-six motor, many might argue the sound of the 3.2-litre engine was grounds enough to make it onto this list, but it also came with one of the best balanced chassis in the business.