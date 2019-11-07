Used car buying guide: Lotus Esprit Turbo

For the record, the Type 910 engine, force fed by a Garrett T3 turbo and with Bosch K-Jetronic fuel injection, produced 215bhp, a figure that may have declined somewhat if you stick a leggy Turbo on a rolling road today. It was good for 0-62mph in 5.3sec (the car weighs only 1270kg) but an uprated version called the Turbo SE arrived in 1989. Thanks to an intercooler and a new multi-point fuel injection system, it produced a more impressive 264bhp for 0-62mph in 4.9sec. You can tell the model by its large rear wing.

This standard Turbo continued until 1991. The Sport 300 of 1993, a stripped-out version with 302bhp and beefed-up spoilers and wheel arches, was the Esprit Turbo’s last hurrah before the arrival of the Esprit S4. Only around 50 Sport 300s were made and they’re sought after today.

The S4 of 1993 boasted a fresh but evolutionary look courtesy of Julian Thompson, today head of Jaguar design. It was the first Esprit to have power steering as standard and, on a less uplifting note, the revised interior featured parts donated by Vauxhall, Lotus’s new owner. Power was provided by the 264bhp engine from the SE Turbo, a move that cleared the way for its more powerful successor, the 300bhp S4 S of 1994.

The Esprit Turbo’s final roll of the dice came in the form of the GT3, launched in 1996. The lightweight, stripped-out model could muster only 240bhp but is regarded as the best-handling Turbo of them all.

Experts reckon that, assuming it has been properly maintained, an Esprit Turbo is a reliable supercar with no serious faults. Buy a good one while prices are still reasonable and it’ll reward you handsomely.

An expert's view

Paul Clugston, UK Sports Cars: “I’ve driven and sold hundreds of Esprits and love the model. Assuming it’s been looked after, the car is perfectly reliable, with 100,000-plus miles easily achievable. However, at that mileage, the suspension and braking system will need an overhaul. I’m wary of cars with rebuilt engines because the engine is rarely as smooth as it was. You need to keep an eye on its oil consumption, too. Check you’re comfortable with the steering. Power steering only became standard in 1994. My favourite Esprits are the S4, S4 S and GT3.”

Buyer beware