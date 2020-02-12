Autocar is calling on readers to vote for the car they’d choose to drive before they die from our carefully selected top 50 list.

The winner will be honoured with our Readers' Champion Award, which will be handed out at the Autocar Awards at Silverstone on 5th May.

Senior contributing writer Andrew Frankel has selected his 50 cars to drive before you die, but it will be your votes that determine which model emerges at the head of the pack.

From historic 'people's cars' like the Citroen 2CV, Fiat 500 and original Mini, industry-changing legends like the Mk1 VW Golf GTI, Audi Quattro and E30 BMW M3, to supercars and hypercars like the Ferrari LaFerrari, Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, McLaren F1 and 992-generation Porsche 911, there are a multitude of iconic cars to choose from. Click here to select your favourite.

You'll need to hurry: voting closes at 11.59pm UK time on Thursday 19th March.

Vote now to have your say!

