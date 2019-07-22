Used car buying guide: Porsche 968

In contrast, creature comforts were the last thing the Club Sport version could boast of. It arrived in 1993 devoid of electric mirrors and windows, central locking, a hatch release and the two rear seats. Meanwhile, the front chairs were replaced by a pair of lightweight Recaros and it sat 20mm lower.

The CS proved its value on the track but not in the showroom, where sales were nothing to write home about. Nonetheless, it had helped identify a strand of customer desirous of a semi-skimmed CS; still low, light and focused and perfect for weekend track days but also comfortable enough for the working week. And so the more popular 968 Sport was born at the end of 1994.

Some say this version is the best 968 of all (at least those who can’t afford the CS) but really, almost 25 years since the last one left the factory, the best 968 is any version with a solid service history complete with supporting invoices, no mechanical issues and no rust. Fortunately, there are enough decent-looking 968s costing between £12,000 and £19,000 to rummage among and rising values only mean more will come to market properly refurbished.

Relatively few 968s found homes in the UK, and when researching this guide, we encountered many specialists who claimed not to have seen a 968 in their workshop for years. No matter: the model’s scarcity and its reputation among enthusiasts is why, when you find a good one, you should snap it up.

How to get one in your garage

An expert’s view

Mark Peters, Precision Porsche: “One of the first things you should check is the quality of the service history – not how many stamps it has in the book but the detail in the invoices. That’s where you’ll find information not only on oil changes and the grade of lubricants used but also on essentials such as belt and tensioner guide changes. I’d even look for timing chain replacement. Used parts are thin on the ground and that forces owners to buy expensive new ones, so be sure the 968 you buy hasn’t been neglected. For example, brake calipers can corrode, causing the pads to bind. I’ve known owners to file down pads to free them rather than buy new calipers!”