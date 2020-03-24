Rally legends twin test: Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI Makinen vs Subaru Impreza 22B

Over the two years the TME was on sale, more than 3000 were built, making it much more common than the 22B. Perhaps that’s why you’ll pay twice as much like-for-like for the Subaru today (a low-mileage 22B will fetch six figures in the current market). At £31,000 new, the TME was more affordable than the gold- dust Impreza, too, and whereas the 22B was available in Sonic Blue or not at all, the Mäkinen was offered in white, blue, black, silver or, as here, in red with rally-inspired decals. Officially, 250 came to the UK.

On a bitterly cold Tuesday morning, long before sunrise, the Evo’s engine fires to a noisy, busy idle. With the fluid in the dampers moving around like cement in a mixer at this chilly pre-dawn hour, the low-speed ride is tough and unyielding. The whole car drops heavily at one corner and then the next as you thud through potholes and over sunken drain covers, the entire structure rattling in protest. With some warmth in the fluid, the ride does settle, but the real change comes with speed. Beyond 50mph or so, the car starts to plane and seems to levitate half an inch above the road. Rather than crashing and banging across the surface, it glides – all of a sudden becoming so wonderfully pliant and forgiving that you’d swear the suspension had been replaced wholesale somewhere between third and fourth gear.

Over a bucking, rollicking moorland road, the impression you get is of the body staying calm and composed as the suspension underneath works frantically to allow the wheels to rise quickly and fall in an instant, suspension arms nothing less than a blur. Unnatural features in the road surface do shunt their way through to the body, but all of the natural shape and texture that you get in a road by laying tarmac over a soggy moor is dealt with masterfully. You wouldn’t need to read the TME’s sales brochure to know its suspension had been tuned for a tarmac rally stage. When the road spears across the hillside rather than twisting and turning over it and you get into fourth and fifth gears, the Evo feels edgy.

The chassis has such a hyper-agility about it that you constantly nudge the steering wheel this way and that just to keep it in a straight line; the car is so desperate to turn into corners that it tries to do so even where there isn’t one. It means that the TME will carry huge speed into a bend before it starts to push on, snapping into direction changes like a terrier chasing scents.

The limit of front-end grip is so well telegraphed that you hang the car right on the edge of understeer corner after corner, and although the steering does have a strange springiness to it right around the straight ahead, it actually becomes brilliantly crisp and detailed with a few more degrees of lock.