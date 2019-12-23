New 2020 McLaren Speedtail hits 250mph in final tests

The new McLaren Speedtail has concluded its final testing phase with a series of 250mph runs at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.
A development prototype, named XP2, was taken to its top speed more than 30 times on the Johnny Bohmer Proving Ground’s three-mile runway, confirming its status as the fastest car McLaren has yet built. That title was originally held by the firm’s iconic F1 hypercar, which achieved a 231mph top speed following its launch in 1994.
McLaren’s chief test driver Kenny Brack was at the wheel of XP2 for the high-speed runs, which followed previous tests at locations including Idiada in Spain and Papenburg in Germany.
The company calls the £1.75m Speedtail “a showcase for the brand’s expertise in lightweight engineering”, and notes that it is more aerodynamically efficient than any of its previous models.
The hypercar is McLaren’s first series-production hybrid model since the 789bhp P1, and its first three-seater since the F1. At 5137mm long, it is also the longest production car to come out of Woking.
Join the debate
jmd67
Easily the worst McLaren ever.
Making something that looks so out of proportion and odd in order that it hits a top speed that not a single customer will likely ever attempt, is a shocking decision.
This could have looked amazing (the front is excellent) and if it only hit 235mph nobody would really have cared. Instead, it looks like some weird kit car from most angles and will hit a speed that's already been hugely eclipsed by others so there's little room for bragging either.
Some really bad choices have been made here.
ID3TaycanTeslaModel3
How are you such an expert?
johne-bike
.. Errr... Hello..??
They are making 106, and they are all SOLD..
So much for your insightful, yet so irrelevant comments..
martin_66
Oh goody!!!!!
Yet another ludicrous hypercar that only the seriously rich can afford to buy and which nobody will ever see on the public roads.
Yawn.
