Audi A5 and S5 review

From £41,950

New look, new platform, new powertrain tech, new four-wheel drive system and even new naming for Audi’s compact executive estate

This is the new Audi A5, and that’s neither a typo nor the promise of some sort of coupé-based shooting brake. As you might have noticed, Audi is shaking up its naming structure so that all the odd-numbered cars have combustion engines while all the even-numbered cars have batteries and electric motors.

After being known as the 80 for 25 years and the A4 for 20, Audi’s compact executive saloon/estate now prefers to be known as the A5; and as per tradition, there’s a faster version, with S for sporty.

We’re focusing on the S5, because it’s the most interesting of the bunch and it’s the car I got the most representative time in on the launch, but there will be fuller tests of the normal A5 to come in future.

DESIGN & STYLING

02 Audi S5 Avant 2024 review rear driving

In some ways, the S5 is reassuringly familiar, because here stands a compact estate car with a petrol V6 engine. Beruhigung durch Tradition, or something. Actually, that’s not fair, because there are plenty of changes from the old S4.

First off, this car isn’t actually all that compact anymore. It has grown 67mm in length and 13mm in width, making it very similar to an early-2000s Audi A6. It remains manageable, but I can’t help but wonder where the bloat will stop.

The cars in the photos are not equivalent to any UK trim level, but most of them have the S-Line (with the large silver triangular trim pieces in the bumper) or Edition 1 (with the black version) look. Sport trim gets more subtle, smaller versions.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

We can’t even blame an all-new platform, because while it has a new name (Premium Platform Combustion, or PPC), it’s really an evolution of what went before.

The A5 remains slightly unusual among similarly sized Volkswagen Group cars (like the Skoda Superb and VW Passat) in carrying its engine lengthways rather than transversely. That layout enables it to have that V6, send most of its power to the rear wheels if the situation calls for it and ride on more sophisticated suspension (four-link front, five-link rear) than an MQB-based car.

The most interesting development is in the powertrain. The 3.0-litre V6 is fundamentally a familiar one, but it’s now a hybrid. Audi calls the new hybrid system MHEV Plus, even though it’s not mild at all. As well as the usual integrated starter-generator that handles the start/stop, there’s an electric motor acting on the output side of the gearbox that can regenerate up to 25kW of energy and contribute 25bhp, either to augment the engine or to power the car by itself and allow the engine to shut off.

There are knock-on effects, too. Because the motor can fill some low-rev torque gaps and the turbo now has variable geometry (for more low-down grunt), the engine no longer needs the capacity for torque multiplication that a torque converter gives. As a result, Audi has ditched the eight-speed automatic gearbox for a seven-speed dual-clutch unit, which it says is more efficient.

Power goes to all four wheels, as you would expect in a sporty Audi, but it now does so through a clutch pack, rather than the traditional centre differential, and at the back there’s now an electronically controlled limited-slip differential.

As usual, the standard A5 comes with a wide choice of powertrains, which often used to be a confusing affair with Audi. It has now ditched its 30/35/40/45/etc nomenclature to indicate the power level and instead refers simply to the output in PS, which is much more logical.

As such, in the UK there’s a 2.0-litre petrol with front-wheel drive and either 150PS (148bhp) or 204PS (201bhp). If you want Quattro four-wheel drive, you will have to either shell out for the S5 or go for the 201bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel, which gets it as an option.

A pair of plug-in hybrids are on the way as well, but Audi won’t say anything about them other than that they will have 295bhp and 362bhp and an electric-only range of more than 70 miles.

Visually, the new A5 and S5 clearly belong to a new generation of Audi, with softer lines and a reinterpreted ‘single-frame grille’. Audi’s long-standing design cue has got wider and is flanked by triangular inserts in either black or silver, depending on the trim level.

The saloon actually isn’t a traditional three-box one anymore, having traded its traditional bootlid for a big ‘liftback’ hatch, thus taking the baton from the outgoing A5 Sportback.

INTERIOR

10 Audi S5 Avant 2024 review interior driving

Inside, the A5/S5 follows the new design philosophy introduced on the Audi Q6 E-tron and goes all-in on screens, which is no improvement: rather than giving a modern, tech-forward feel, it just looks generic. The main touchscreen works fairly well, with no usability disasters, but some actual buttons for the climate and infotainment shortcuts would have made a big difference.

While a colleague was driving, I played with the passenger display, and I still can't see the point. You can add various apps to it, like YouTube and Amazon Music, but it doesn't do anything that an iPad can't. It doesn't even have climate controls.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

Some of our German-market test cars used wood trim and colour-coded microsuede to inject a bit of warmth, but UK-spec Audis tend to offer less personalisation and come in more dour specs.

Space in the back is pretty good for the class – and the boot likewise (445 litres in the saloon or 476 litres in the estate), even if it is a bit smaller than a BMW 3 Series’. That new hybrid system has also taken up all the space under the floor.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

18 Audi S5 Avant 2024 review V6 engine

Talking of the hybrid system, it could end up making quite a difference to cars like this. Low-speed running is where a powerful petrol engine gets very inefficient and doesn’t even give you back much in sound or character. If you can shut it down and run on electricity instead, that’s a win-win.

Indeed, in our limited testing, the S5 seemed capable of 40mpg when taking it easy. The regen is very gradual and the motor emits quite a characterful whine when operating.

When you see the entry-level petrol engine has 148bhp, you might assume it's the 1.5-litre four-cylinder found in the A3 and Golf, but it's actually the EA888 2.0-litre, because the 1.5 is currently only suitable for transverse applications.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

The rest of the time, the hybrid stuff just fades into the background and you have a proper engine – one that doesn’t need plugging in to work properly. The tech’s promise of good throttle response mostly materialises, the engine picking up nicely. And it sounds good: not mind-blowing but tuneful enough, with more grit than Mercedes’ and BMW’s ultra-smooth straight sixes.

Naturally, there’s plenty of performance, and the ’box responds well to the paddles. It doesn’t really provide any meaningful improvements over the old auto, though: the shifts are a touch soft when you’re going for it, it upshifts automatically at the redline and it’s occasionally slightly clunky in town.

I also had a quick spin in the entry-level petrol and the four-wheel-drive diesel, but annoyingly the launch event was suboptimal. Alpine roads were great for testing the S5, less so for getting a feel for what the regular A5 will be like on the daily grind. All test cars were also fitted with adaptive dampers, an option that won’t be available in the UK. So for now we will have to be brief.

With 148bhp, the basic A5 gets out of its own way well enough, but it just doesn’t have much in reserve and sounds quite strained and thrashy when you inevitably have to push it. Upgrading to the 201bhp version therefore seems sensible.

Audi’s engineers told us that they hadn’t put the hybrid system on the 2.0-litre petrol to keep costs down on what is the entry-level offering, which checks out when you look at the price premium for the diesel.

The latter is the nicer engine, though, with plenty of accessible torque. For a diesel, it’s pretty refined and, thanks to the hybrid system, it will quite often shut down to sail or run on electricity, then come back in smoothly.

RIDE & HANDLING

19 Audi S5 Avant 2024 review front cornering

Out on the open road, the S5 has more of a sense of humour than you might expect. The loss of a ‘proper’ centre diff may sound like Audi forsaking its heritage, but in reality it just means more power reaches the rear axle, and that can only be a good thing. The car always feels nicely balanced, driving positively out of corners and even taking on a bit of attitude when provoked.

All A5s get variable-ratio steering. It’s well tuned to feel natural, just don’t expect granular feel.

None of the S5’s handling talent comes at the expense of comfort. Adaptive dampers are standard, and they take the edge off nicely.

The picture is slightly different on the standard A5. UK-market A5s will come on passive Comfort suspension (confusingly in Sport trim) or on 20mm-lower Sports suspension (in S Line and Edition 1 trims). But as previously mentioned, the test cars all had adaptive dampers. While the ride of the S5 is fine for a sporting model, I had expected the less racy A5s to offer a bit more comfort, but that wasn’t the case, so if the adaptive suspension is this firm in the Comfort mode, I fear for the Sports suspension.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

01 Audi S5 Avant 2024 review Front driving lead

With the Mercedes C-Class now offering no more than four cylinders, the S5 really has to fear only the BMW M340i – although that is a formidable opponent.

Audi UK has chosen to only offer the S5 in one very high spec, called Edition 1, putting the price at £68,700. That’s more than for the M340i, but match the equipment and the prices equalise.

Audi makes an A5 with a 2.0-litre petrol and four-wheel drive, but it's not offered in the UK.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

Audi UK expects the big seller to be the 150PS 2.0-litre, priced from £41,950. For an extra £2340, it’s upgraded to 204PS (201bhp). The diesel represents quite a price jump, at £46,950 or £48,475 with four-wheel drive.

Want an ‘Avant’ estate instead of a saloon? That’ll be an extra £1900, regardless of powertrain or trim.

VERDICT

21 Audi S5 Avant 2024 review All versions static

The new Audi A5 follows the Q6 E-Tron as a new generation of Audi, with a new exterior design language and a very different approach to interior layout and technology.

As with the electric SUV, we’re not sold on many of those changes, though the A5 seems to carry them off a bit more naturally. We’ll need more time in the standard A5 to get a read on the all-important fuel economy, ride comfort and noise refinement on representative UK-market cars, since those are the things the A5 needs to excel at to make sense against the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and cheaper, roomier Skoda Superb.

For the S5 it’s a slightly different story, because what the new model has lost in interior material and design appeal, it has gained in handling chops and combustive charm, particularly compared to its diesel predecessor. A comparison test with the BMW M340i beckons once the S5 arrives in the UK; it could prove quite the match-up.

Illya Verpraet

Illya Verpraet Road Tester Autocar
Title: Road Tester

As part of Autocar’s road test team, Illya drives everything from superminis to supercars, and writes reviews, comparison tests, as well as the odd feature and news story. 

Much of his time is spent wrangling the data logger and wielding the tape measure to gather the data for Autocar’s eight-page road tests, which are the most rigorous in the business thanks to independent performance, fuel consumption and noise figures.

