The hottest new cars at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is one of the biggest highlights in the motoring calendar, offering the chance to see legendary cars and drivers in action alongside the industry’s hottest new metal.

This year’s Festival of Speed runs from Thursday 11 July to Sunday 14 July, and it’s shaping up to be a memorable weekend. Tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday have already sold out, and the Thursday is said to be “limited”.

The theme is ‘Horseless to Hybrid’, with exhibits celebrating 130 years of technological progress. The central sculpture will carry an electric car for the first time, as MG celebrates its centenary with the new Cyberster.

Here’s a look at every new car set to be at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

BMW i5 Flow Nostokana

A throwback to South African artist Esther Mahlangu’s 1991 art car, the i5 Flow previews BMW’s future e-ink paint technology. It’s capable of shifting the shade of the body panels at a moment’s notice, displaying a different colour, a message or, as here, a special livery. BMW design chief Adrian van Hooydonk recently told Autocar the firm is working to ready the panels for mass production, and that it’s possible we’ll see a finished version within “the next two years”.

Read our BMW i5 review

BMW 1 Series facelift

BMW’s entry-level family hatch was recently overhauled, gaining a smoother new look and BMW’s latest iDrive infotainment system inside. It’s making its public debut at Goodwood, where it will be shown in range-topping M135 guise.

Everything we know about the BMW 1 Series facelift

BMW M2 update

The M2 has gained 20bhp and 37lb ft of torque as part of a wider upgrade for the 2 Series coupé. The new version of the car will be shown alongside the M135, M3 Touring and the firm’s Le Mans Daytona hypercar, the M Hybrid V8.