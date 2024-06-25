BACK TO ALL NEWS
The hottest new cars at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed
Ford RS200 to be reborn as limited-run special for 40th anniversary

The hottest new cars at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed

This year's Festival of Speed runs from 11-14 July. We break down all the new metal you need to see
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
4 mins read
25 June 2024

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is one of the biggest highlights in the motoring calendar, offering the chance to see legendary cars and drivers in action alongside the industry’s hottest new metal. 

This year’s Festival of Speed runs from Thursday 11 July to Sunday 14 July, and it’s shaping up to be a memorable weekend. Tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday have already sold out, and the Thursday is said to be “limited”.

The theme is ‘Horseless to Hybrid’, with exhibits celebrating 130 years of technological progress. The central sculpture will carry an electric car for the first time, as MG celebrates its centenary with the new Cyberster.

Here’s a look at every new car set to be at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

BMW i5 Flow Nostokana

A throwback to South African artist Esther Mahlangu’s 1991 art car, the i5 Flow previews BMW’s future e-ink paint technology. It’s capable of shifting the shade of the body panels at a moment’s notice, displaying a different colour, a message or, as here, a special livery. BMW design chief Adrian van Hooydonk recently told Autocar the firm is working to ready the panels for mass production, and that it’s possible we’ll see a finished version within “the next two years”. 

Read our BMW i5 review

BMW i5 Flow Nostokana

BMW 1 Series facelift

BMW M135

BMW’s entry-level family hatch was recently overhauled, gaining a smoother new look and BMW’s latest iDrive infotainment system inside. It’s making its public debut at Goodwood, where it will be shown in range-topping M135 guise.

Everything we know about the BMW 1 Series facelift

BMW M2 update

BMW M2

The M2 has gained 20bhp and 37lb ft of torque as part of a wider upgrade for the 2 Series coupé. The new version of the car will be shown alongside the M135, M3 Touring and the firm’s Le Mans Daytona hypercar, the M Hybrid V8. 

Everything we know about the BMW M2 update

BMW M3 Touring update

BMW M3 facelift

The M3 has gained new lighting and a 20bhp boost as part of its mid-life update. It will be displayed in Touring estate form at Goodwood.

Everything we know about the BMW M3 update

BMW M4 CS

BMW M4 CS

This is a more hardcore version of the M4 coupé, with an increase in turbo boost pressure (from 1.7 bar to 2.1 bar) upping its peak power output from 523bhp to 543bhp. It’s also 20kg lighter than the regular M4, thanks in part to a new titanium exhaust silencer and various carbonfibre-reinforced plastic trim pieces.

Read our BMW M4 CS review

BMW Skytop concept

BMW Concept Skytop

This striking open-air sports car is a first look at a spiritual successor to the Z8, packing BMW’s most powerful road-going V8. It’s tipped for a limited production run of around “50 pieces”, according to van Hooydonk.

Everything we know about the BMW Skytop concept

BMW Vision Neue Klasse

BMW Vision Neue Klasse

The Neue Klasse is our first look at the next-generation 3 Series EV, harking back to the range of saloons that established BMW as a major player in the European market. It will usher in an advanced new platform promising 30% more range, 30% faster charging and 25% better efficiency than the firm’s existing electric cars.

Everything we know about the BMW Vision Neue Klasse

BMW X3

BMW X3

The fourth-generation X3 will make its global debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It touts a radical new look inside and out, plus a heavily reworked chassis that’s promised to improve both handling and comfort. 

Everything we know about the new BMW X3

BYD Seal U 

BYD Seal U

Chinese firm BYD’s UK expansion continues with the Seal U, a plug-in hybrid family SUV majoring on refinement and economy. It will be shown alongside sibling brand Yangwang’s U8 luxury SUV in the First Glance paddock at the Festival of Speed.

Read our BYD Seal U review

Ford Mustang GTD

Ford Mustang GTD

This wild 800bhp road-going racer will make its dynamic debut at the Festival of Speed. Order books for the new model opened recently, with it priced from £315,000 in the UK.

Everything we know about the Ford Mustang GTD

MG HS

MG HS Autocar render

MG will show its next-generation HS at Goodwood, according to Automotive News Europe. As previously reported by Autocar, it will be twinned with the Chinese-market Roewe RX5, mirroring the current HS’s offering of petrol and plug-in-hybrid powertrains. 

Everything we know about the new MG HS

Ineos Arcane Works

Ineos Arcane Works teaser – front

Ineos’s new Arcane Works division promises to drastically broaden the scope of customisation available for the Grenadier off-roader. It will launch a series of limited-run specials, which customers will be able to tweak to their exacting requirements. The first of the bunch will be unveiled at the Festival of Speed.

Everything we know about Ineos Arcane Works

Lanzante Tag Championship

Lanzante Tag Championship

Take a classic Porsche 911 Turbo, shove an '80s-era Formula 1 V6 into it, and you get the Lanzante Tag Championship. It packs 625bhp and weighs just 920kg, all but guaranteeing it will be an absolute rocketship on the road. It will be revealed in full at the Festival of Speed.

Everything we know about the Lanzante Tag Championship

Red Bull RB17

Red Bull RB17 render

Red Bull’s first hypercar will be unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. With a 1250bhp V10, it is described by Red Bull Advanced Technologies CEO Christian Horner as Adrian Newey “unleashed”. Its reveal will be accompanied by a celebration of Red Bull’s 20 years in Formula 1, with demonstration runs for several of the brand’s historic racers.

Everything we know about the Red Bull RB17

Yangwang U9

Yangwang U9

BYD’s luxury arm will aim to take the production electric car record when it runs its new hypercar, the U9, up the Goodwood hillclimb. Is its 1282bhp and big rear spoiler enough to outdo the 1877bhp Rimac Nevera? Only time will tell.

Everything we know about the Yangwang U9

