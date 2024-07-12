BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Red Bull RB17 revealed with atmo V10 and F1 tech
UP NEXT
Radical new Fiat Panda EV to arrive in 2025 from less than £22,000

Red Bull RB17 revealed with atmo V10 and F1 tech

The V10-powered 217mph two-seat RB17 is the final Red Bull project from engineer Adrian Newey
Mark Tisshaw
News
3 mins read
12 July 2024

The Red Bull RB17 is a dramatic track-only hypercar that can lap quicker than a Formula 1 car, according to its creator, Adrian Newey.

The 1184bhp, V10-powered RB17 is the design legend’s swansong at Red Bull ahead of his departure from the group and has been revealed at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed. A limited run of 50 examples will be produced.

The two-seat RB17 has been in its concept design phase for three years. Newey kick-started the project in 2021 while developing the F1 car that took Max Verstappen to his first world title and also while researching the then-new F1 regulations that would come into effect in 2022.

Related articles

Development of the RB17, which has a top speed in excess of 217mph, will now ramp up, including the first firing of the Cosworth-developed engine on the dyno later this summer. The car is expected to turn a wheel for the first time in track testing next summer.

The RB17 is a successor of sorts to the Aston Martin Valkyrie, the first road car Newey was heavily involved in the engineering of during a now defunct tie-up between Aston and Red Bull. But whereas the Valkyrie was designed to be road legal, the RB17 is a pure track machine created by a team of around 120 engineers at Red Bull Advanced Technologies.

The specification of the RB17 reads almost like Newey’s greatest hits and includes active aerodynamics and suspension systems that he has pioneered in F1 in hugely successful technical roles at teams such as McLaren, Williams and Red Bull that have made him widely regarded as the greatest designer in the sport’s history.

Newey told Autocar there are three fundamental goals for the project: to look great – “at this level, cars should be considered pieces of art”; to sound great; and to ensure drivers of “all levels can go out, enjoy themselves and improve themselves”, not just F1 drivers.

The sheer volume of technology on the car enables a high degree of adjustability to myriad systems. But while the performance levels are prodigious, Newey wants the carbonfibre RB17 to remain accessible and exploitable, even for less experienced drivers.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01DACIA SPRING 2024
Dacia Spring front tracking
Dacia Spring
8
Dacia Spring
audi s3 saloon 2024 jh 40
Audi S3
8
Audi S3
01 Mercedes AMG C63 S E Performance 2024 review front driving lead
Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
6
Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
Skoda Kodiaq front three quarter lead
Skoda Kodiaq review
8
Skoda Kodiaq review
porsche 911 review
Porsche 911
9
Porsche 911

View all car reviews

Back to top

“As long as you have a reasonable amount of track experience, then this is a car you can enjoy right from the start,” said Newey. “But at its ultimate performance level, then it’s capable of Formula 1 lap times.”

The original plan was to make the car four-wheel drive with a twin-turbocharged V8 engine driving the rear wheels and an electric motor driving the front wheels. However, the final production model will use a high-revving, normally aspirated V10 developed by Cosworth and mated to a more conventional hybrid system.

The 986bhp V10 revs all the way to 15,000rpm. The engine is hooked up to a carbonfibre transmission of Red Bull’s own design related to the one used in its F1 car that integrates a 197bhp electric motor. This not only provides performance assistance but also acts as a starter motor and reverse gear and helps the car move away from a standstill.

The RB17 weighs just 805kg in its lightest form, shorn of items such as air conditioning and a glass windscreen, and it is around five metres long and two metres wide.

The model revealed at Goodwood is a design from last August. Newey said development work since then has made the car “a little bit smaller”.

Advertisement
Back to top

Three tyre options will be offered. Each has been developed in conjunction with Michelin especially for the RB17, including a slick that unlocks the car’s full performance potential.

Although the car is not road legal, Newey suggested that people will be able to convert it for road use should they wish. Being a track-only car from the factory, it is not bound by legislation around emissions and safety although Newey said it has been designed to comply with LMH motorsport safety regulations.

The RB17 is not eligible to compete in any existing race series, so Red Bull will instead offer customers bespoke track days and experiences. While its F1 drivers, including Verstappen, will drive the car on the simulator to aid development, a much broader range of drivers will also be invited to test it to ensure that it will be as accessible as possible.

Red Bull will manufacture the 50 cars in-house over two years. Aside from the engine, which comes from Cosworth instead of Honda, it is using the same suppliers as it does for its F1 cars.

Advertisement

Mark Tisshaw

mark-tisshaw-autocar
Title: Editor

Mark is a journalist with more than a decade of top-level experience in the automotive industry. He first joined Autocar in 2009, having previously worked in local newspapers. He has held several roles at Autocar, including news editor, deputy editor, digital editor and his current position of editor, one he has held since 2017.

From this position he oversees all of Autocar’s content across the print magazine, autocar.co.uk website, social media, video, and podcast channels, as well as our recent launch, Autocar Business. Mark regularly interviews the very top global executives in the automotive industry, telling their stories and holding them to account, meeting them at shows and events around the world.

Mark is a Car of the Year juror, a prestigious annual award that Autocar is one of the main sponsors of. He has made media appearances on the likes of the BBC, and contributed to titles including What Car?Move Electric and Pistonheads, and has written a column for The Sun.

used cars for sale

Mini COOPER 1.6 Cooper S Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr
2014
£7,695
64,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Mercedes-Benz A-CLASS 1.5 A180d AMG Line (Premium Plus) Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£12,800
68,849miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Seat Arona 1.0 TSI XPERIENCE Lux DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£19,995
3,994miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Kia Niro 1.6 GDi 2 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£16,495
12,751miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Audi Q2 1.6 TDI 30 S Line S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£19,395
22,423miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Kia Sportage 1.6 GDi EcoDynamics 2 2WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£6,553
95,006miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Audi A3 1.4 TFSI CoD S Line S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr (Nav)
2016
£17,999
8,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DIG-T Tekna DCT Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£15,510
56,342miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Jeep Avenger 1.2 Altitude Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£21,998
0miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

01DACIA SPRING 2024
Dacia Spring front tracking
Dacia Spring
8
Dacia Spring
audi s3 saloon 2024 jh 40
Audi S3
8
Audi S3
01 Mercedes AMG C63 S E Performance 2024 review front driving lead
Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
6
Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
Skoda Kodiaq front three quarter lead
Skoda Kodiaq review
8
Skoda Kodiaq review
porsche 911 review
Porsche 911
9
Porsche 911

View all car reviews