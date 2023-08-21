New Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is brand's last combustion supercar

Alfa Romeo's long-awaited 33 Stradale supercar will be the its last pure-combustion supercar, the brand has confirmed.

In development since 2021, it has been revealed as a head-turning reincarnation of a 1960s racing legend, and offers the choice of V6 or electric power.

Developed by a team of 49 engineers with an eye on minimalism, Alfa Romeo's first supercar since the 8C Competizione spearheads a series of ‘fuoriserie’ (custom-built) Alfa Romeo limited editions. All of these will be designed to showcase the brand at its best while paying tribute to its heritage. For example, the 33 Stradale promises to remain sympathetic to the original car's features.

As a nod to its name, just 33 examples of the Stradale will be produced. They have all been allocated to a specially selected customer who respects "the car's history and iconicity”. They sold out within two weeks of the first sketches being shown to prospective customers at the 2022 Monza Grand Prix.

The first car will be delivered to its customer on 17 December 2024, with all customers in possession of their cars by 2026.

Prices are understood to be around £1.7m apiece, making this the most expensive Alfa Romeo yet. Buyers were offered the choice of two powertrains: a 739bhp EV or a mid-rear-mounted 641bhp 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6. The latter, pure-combustion car weighs around 1500kg.

Confirmed orders have been placed for 10 V6-engined cars and two electric ones.

The electric powertrain is the first to be used by any Alfa Romeo and is claimed to be paired with a battery that’s large enough for a range of 280 miles on the WLTP cycle - though further details remain to be confirmed. The EV will have its own sound engineered into the cabin, as on other EVs such as the BMW i4 and Mercedes-Benz EQS.

It uses a tri-motor four-wheel drive set-up similar to that featured in the new Granturismo Folgore from sibling brand Maserati. Like that car, it is also available with a petrol V6.