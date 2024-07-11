BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mercedes-AMG GT Pro is 603bhp track-focused super-coupe

More power, more torque, upgraded cooling, more downforce and better brakes for 4WD sports car
11 July 2024

Mercedes-Benz's AMG performance car division has boosted its second-generation GT coupé with the new track-focused GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ variant.

Unveiled at last week’s Goodwood Festival of Speed ahead of a start to UK sales later this year, the four-wheel-drive coupé receives a 603bhp version of AMG’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine, giving it 27bhp more than the standard GT 63 4Matic+.

Torque is also increased by 37 lb ft to a new peak of 627lb ft through revised engine control software.

Other drivetrain include an upgraded cooling system with additional radiators up front and active cooling via electrically operated water pumps for the radiators mounted on the front and rear axles.

Mercedes-AMG claims respective 0-60mph and 0-124mph times of 3.2 and 10.9sec, the latter being 0.5sec faster than that of the standard GT 63. Top speed extends by 1mph to 197mph.

The new Pro model brings a range of aerodynamic tweaks, including a fresh front bumper design with altered cooling ducts. In combination with changes to accelerate airflow within the underbody, they're claimed to contribute to a 30kg reduction in aerodynamic lift on the front axle at top speed.

Additionally, the Pro receives a fixed rear wing as standard, increasing downforce on the rear axle by some 15kg.

Further track focused modifications are centred on the brakes. As standard they receive AMG’s ceramic-composite brake discs, measuring 420mm with six-piston callipers at the front and 360mm with single piston floating callipers at the rear.

The air guide vanes within the underbody and brake cover plates have been redesigned to channel more cooling air to the brakes.

The Pro also features matt grey 21in forged wheels with 295/30 ZR21 front and 305/30 ZR21 rear Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tyres as standard.

AMG’s latest track-focused model also gets a carbonfibre exterior package encompassing the front splitter, trim strips within the side sills, diffuser and rear wing.

Inside, it adopts AMG performance front seats and an AMG performance steering wheel in nappa leather and microfibre.

Although a UK specification has yet to be confirmed, Autocar understands rear seats will come as standard here.

As the standard GT 63 tops out at £173,000 in Ultimate trim, the Pro is likely to clip £200,000.

