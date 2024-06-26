Aston Martin Valiant is manual track weapon with screaming V12

The new Aston Martin Valiant is a limited-run track-focused reworking of the exclusive Valour built to a brief from Formula 1 ace Fernando Alonso.

The new road-legal special edition draws its power from a 734bhp 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 and is set to make its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next month.

Just 38 examples will be produced by the Q by Aston Martin division. The Valiant is a development of the limited-run Valour from 2023, which was in turn based on a bespoke body structure derived from the V12 Vantage.

Aston says the new car has been created as a result of a “personal commission” from two-time world champion Alonso, who drives for Aston’s F1 squad.

Alonso said he wanted a “more extreme, race car-inspired version” of the Valour, prompting Aston engineers to focus on adding power and downforce while reducing weight.

The V12 engine offers the same 555lb ft of torque as in the Valour, but the power – delivered through a six-speed manual gearbox – has been boosted by 29bhp. Aston global brand chief Marco Mattiacci said the car has been treated to an “obsessive weight-reduction” programme.

This includes the adoption of a 3D-printed rear subframe claimed to save 3kg with no reduction in stiffness, and a magnesium torque tube that removes 8.6kg of mass from the centre of the car.

The use of a lithium ion battery saves 11.5kg, while the 21in lightweight magnesium wheels (featuring 275/35 front and 325/30 rear tyres) reduce unsprung mass by 14kg.

Although Aston hasn’t disclosed the car’s overall weight figure, the total saving compared with the Valour is around 100kg.

The Valiant’s bodywork has been largely sculpted in carbonfibre and a host of styling changes from the Valour add downforce while reducing drag. There is a large front splitter, which features F1-esque multi-layer end plates to smooth airflow past the front wheels.