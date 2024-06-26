BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Aston Martin Valiant is manual track weapon with screaming V12
UP NEXT
New-look Bentley Continental GT swaps W12 for PHEV power

Aston Martin Valiant is manual track weapon with screaming V12

Supercar is bespoke commission from two-time world champion Fernando Alonso; just 38 will be produced
James Attwood
News
3 mins read
26 June 2024

The new Aston Martin Valiant is a limited-run track-focused reworking of the exclusive Valour built to a brief from Formula 1 ace Fernando Alonso.

The new road-legal special edition draws its power from a 734bhp 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 and is set to make its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next month.

Just 38 examples will be produced by the Q by Aston Martin division. The Valiant is a development of the limited-run Valour from 2023, which was in turn based on a bespoke body structure derived from the V12 Vantage.

Related articles

Aston says the new car has been created as a result of a “personal commission” from two-time world champion Alonso, who drives for Aston’s F1 squad.

Alonso said he wanted a “more extreme, race car-inspired version” of the Valour, prompting Aston engineers to focus on adding power and downforce while reducing weight.

The V12 engine offers the same 555lb ft of torque as in the Valour, but the power – delivered through a six-speed manual gearbox – has been boosted by 29bhp. Aston global brand chief Marco Mattiacci said the car has been treated to an “obsessive weight-reduction” programme.

This includes the adoption of a 3D-printed rear subframe claimed to save 3kg with no reduction in stiffness, and a magnesium torque tube that removes 8.6kg of mass from the centre of the car.

The use of a lithium ion battery saves 11.5kg, while the 21in lightweight magnesium wheels (featuring 275/35 front and 325/30 rear tyres) reduce unsprung mass by 14kg.

Although Aston hasn’t disclosed the car’s overall weight figure, the total saving compared with the Valour is around 100kg.

The Valiant’s bodywork has been largely sculpted in carbonfibre and a host of styling changes from the Valour add downforce while reducing drag. There is a large front splitter, which features F1-esque multi-layer end plates to smooth airflow past the front wheels.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

cupra born
Cupra Born
9
Cupra Born
kia ev9 review
Kia EV9
8
Kia EV9
bmw 5 series
BMW 5 Series
8
BMW 5 Series
renault clio review
Renault Clio
9
Renault Clio
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
9
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

View all car reviews

Back to top

The carbonfibre grille is claimed to increase the flow of air to the engine and the wings are heavily sculpted. Aero discs are mounted on the wheels to reduce turbulence, with six inlets positioned to draw cooling air onto the carbon-ceramic brakes.

There are also apertures around the wheel to allow the heat generated by the brakes to dissipate. The rear features a Kamm tail design with a raised deck lid, topped by a large fixed wing.

Underneath sits a large rear diffuser honed using computational fluid dynamics, with four titanium exhaust pipes mounted within.

The interior of the two-seater has a focus on motorsport-esque functionality, with large swathes of exposed carbonfibre.

A new, circular steering wheel features a slimmer frame and has been stripped of all switches for a more intuitive feel. The gear selector is also a new design and a large cutaway in the transmission tunnel shows off the gear linkage. To fit its track-focused brief, the Valiant gains a built-in steel half-cage and Recaro Podium race seats that can be fitted with four-point race harnesses.

There is a choice of Alcantara or semi-aniline leather trim and the door panels feature mesh inserts and fabric door release pulls. Aston has not disclosed pricing for the 38 Valiants that will be sold, but it is understood that each will cost close to £2 million and feature high levels of customisation.

Advertisement

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Acting magazine editor

James is Autocar's acting magazine editor. Having served in that role since June 2023, he is in charge of the day-to-day running of the world's oldest car magazine, and regularly interviews some of the biggest names in the industry to secure news and features, such as his world exclusive look into production of Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

cupra born
Cupra Born
9
Cupra Born
kia ev9 review
Kia EV9
8
Kia EV9
bmw 5 series
BMW 5 Series
8
BMW 5 Series
renault clio review
Renault Clio
9
Renault Clio
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
9
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

View all car reviews