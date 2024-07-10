BACK TO ALL NEWS
Evoluto 355 is reborn analogue Ferrari with Ian Callum know-how

British start-up's engine tweaks will boost 3.5-litre V8’s total output to 420bhp while making it more reliable
10 July 2024

A restomod based on the Ferrari F355, claimed to be the “antidote” to modern supercars, has been revealed as the first car from British start-up Evoluto Automobili.

Key to the Evoluto 355’s appeal is its new bodywork penned by Ian Callum, which is intended to provide a more modern look without spoiling the clean lines of the original.

The front end has been reworked with a larger grille and a carbonfibre lip, while the sidelights and pop-up headlights have been replaced with new LED units. The rear end gets a similar treatment, with a large diffuser and ring-shaped LED brake lights.

The new panels are all made from carbonfibre, cutting its kerb weight down from 1422 in the original Ferrari F355 GTS down to a “target” of 1250kg – with this figure depending on a customer’s exact commission.

As well as gaining that lightweight bodywork, the Evoluto 355’s chassis is spot welded and gains carbonfibre bracing to improve torsional stiffness by 23%. 

These reinforcements are concentrated around key hardpoints such as the suspension mountings to improve handling and stability.

The F355’s V8 has also been overhauled by Evoluto with an emphasis on reliability and tractability. 

A new ignition system delivers more precise ignition timing, the company claims, improving power output and the engine’s responsiveness. 

The cylinder head has been ported for improved airflow and a bespoke camshaft is said to improve stability at high revs.

The F355’s quill shaft – connecting the powerplant to the gearbox; a known weakness in the original car – has been replaced with a strengthened part made by Evoluto. 

This reduces vibration, minimising drivetrain power losses and improving reliability. There is also a full-length titanium exhaust system with equal-length headers that’s said to provide an “emotional” sound.

The tweaks boost the 3.5-litre V8’s total output to 420bhp, 40bhp more than the 380bhp it was rated at from the factory – the highest specific output of any engine on the market in 1994. 

That’s delivered through the original six-speed manual gearbox, which has been modified for improved shift feel.

To handle the Evoluto’s significantly improved power-to-weight ratio (up by 69bhp per tonne), the suspension has been re-designed with a wider track, and the brakes have been upgraded to modern Brembo slotted discs. Carbon-ceramic discs are also available for track drivers.

The new chassis set-up is not intended to provide unflappable stability, however. Evoluto said it chose to shed the 355’s new 19in wheels with the road-biased Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyre to allow some slip from the rear end.

Some 55 Evolutos will be built, with prices yet to be revealed. That’s before owners customise the car as they please, with the firm offering custom paint finishes and interior upholstery.

Although the car has been revealed to coincide with the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, it will make its public debut at Monterey Car Week next month.

