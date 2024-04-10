Alfa Romeo Milano: firm's smallest model gets hot 237bhp EV

Alfa Romeo has revealed the Milano as its third SUV and its first series-production electric car.

Named for the brand's hometown, the urban-focused crossover is positioned as the spiritual successor to the Giulietta and Mito hatchbacks, majoring on accessibility but offering both premium appeal and driver engagement in a bid to "attract a new generation of Alfisti".

Alda Romeo boss Jean-Philippe Imparato said that the Milano was designed to help the brand go "from exclusive to inclusive". He highlighted that the Milano would sit in the same line-up at the ultra-exclusive 33 Stradale, adding: "Alfa is the only brand that is able to sell a car at €2 million and €30,000."

Imparato added: "Many of Alfa Romeo's fans still miss the Mito and Giulietta, and now we revamp their stories. Welcome home."

Measuring 4170mm long by 1780mm wide and 1500mm tall, the Milano adopts several bold new design cues but nods back to Alfas of old with features like the swollen wheel arches, a 'coda tronca' bluff rear end and SZ-inspired headlights. The most distinctive feature is the new interpretation of Alfa's traditional front-end grille, wich on electric versions featured stylised elements from the firm's logo.

As with the Citroën C4, Fiat 600, Jeep Avenger and Peugeot 2008 with which it shares a platform (and its basic dimensions), the Milano is available with the choice of electric or mild-hybrid petrol power.

The Milano Ibrida combines a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with a 48V starter-generator and a 28bhp electric motor in the six-speed automatic gearbox for 134bhp and the possibility of short-distance EV running. It's front-wheel-drive as standard, but a four-wheel-drive version will arrive later - "a first in the premium segment", Alfa says.

The Milano Elettrica uses a familiar set-up featuring a 54kWh battery – good for 255 miles and capable of charging at 100kW – and a front-mounted 154bhp motor, but with a "specific calibration" aimed at providing "excellent performance and an engaging and very sporty drive, like every Alfa Romeo".