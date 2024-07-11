Polestar Concept BST hints at future motorsport-honed range-topper

Polestar has revealed a stunning new two-seat roadster concept that hints at a future motorsport-honed range-topper and is based on the forthcoming 6.

Unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Concept BST is effectively a track-honed reworking of the supercar-baiting 6 sports car. The revised version features a removable roof and adds a vented bonnet and front splitter, a large rear wing, beefed-up wheel arches and a significantly wider track.

The car sits on 22in alloy wheels and is the second Polestar model to carry BST branding, following the special-edition 2 BST Edition 270, which featured a lower ride height, stiffer springs and adjustable dampers.

That car was initially shown in concept form at Goodwood in 2021 before going into limited-run production the following year.

The new concept retains the same bonded aluminium unibody platform as the 6.

Polestar has yet to give official powertrain details, although it is likely to retain the same 875bhp and 663lb ft dual-motor, four-wheel-drive set-up that features in the 6 and is shared with the forthcoming 5 saloon.

That system also employs an 800V architecture, which enables fast-charging capability.