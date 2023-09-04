BMW Neue Klasse cars will have 'strong' design overlap

The six BMW Neue Klasse EVs set to arrive between 2025 and 2027 will feature more design overlap than the brand’s existing line-up, according to group design boss Adrian van Hooydonk – but he insisted they will maintain individual identities.

The radical new design language was previewed by the Vision Neue Klasse concept and will first be seen in production form in 2025 on the next-generation BMW 3 Series saloon.

That will be joined by an electric BMW X3 SUV equivalent, and then four more cars will follow in the space of 24 months.

Current BMW models all feature distinct design identities, particularly with variations of the German brand's trademark kidney grille.

Asked if that approach would carry over to the six Neue Klasse cars, van Hooydonk told Autocar: “That’s a philosophy we will try to uphold.”

But he added: “Since they will come in such short succession, you will see a strong overlap, perhaps stronger than when you do a whole model generation in 10 years, which is what we used to do.

“We used to have 10-year cycles, often starting with the 7 Series and then trickling down, and then the last one would come 10 years after the first one. Now the change will come in a relatively short space of time, so it will feel like we turn the pages all at once.

"Two years isn't a long period of time, so it will appear as if they have grown together a little more – but you will still recognise individual characters.”

Van Hooydonk hinted that the order in which the six EVs will be released will be dictated by “lifecycle mainly” but also “where we feel demand is strongest for change or technological update”.

Vision Neue Klasse concept

The Vision Neue Klasse concept gives the best look yet at BMW’s all-electric future, previewing a dramatic change in exterior and interior design direction alongside the introduction of highly advanced drivetrain technology.

By the end of 2023, BMW will have an electric car on sale in each of its core market segments, and it aims for more than a quarter of its global sales to be electric by 2025, rising to a third just a year later.

Now well on the way to achieving those goals with its current fleet of electric saloons and SUVs, BMW is shifting its focus to the launch of a radical new family of EVs.

It has dubbed this ‘Neue Klasse’ as a reference to the family of brand-reshaping premium saloons and coupés that it launched in the 1960s.

BMW will launch six Neue Klasse EVs in the space of 24 months, although not all of them will be based on the same platform because of the differing requirements of the various segments BMW seeks to cover. CEO Oliver Zipse pledged: "From SUV to sedan, we will have something for every customer."