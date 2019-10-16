Top 10 best family SUVs 2019

Dominated by premium offerings, this chart is populated by some of the best family cars on the road: cars that can cope with the school run as well as tackling wintery conditions and mildly rugged terrain, as well as tip trips, regular towing and long-distance motorway miles.

It's a hotly contested and strategically important segment where style, safety and space rank at the top of the customer's agenda and, often, room for seven occupants is required. That importance is underestimated by manufacturers at their peril, given that the segment is slowly obliterating the MPV market. And, despite a lack of variety in the styling and approach taken by many, it's a fairly diverse segment which has attracted many brands into the fold of SUV-making.

It's hard to pick faults with such a classy and consummate all-rounder as the Audi Q5, although slightly anodyne handling is what will prevent the car from really appealing to keener drivers. The shortcoming should be nowhere near serious enough to prevent the Q5 from emulating the sales success of its predecessor, though, which became the best-seller in its segment in nearly every country in which it was offered.

Although a pricey option with a long options list, the Q5 is quiet, practical and desirable, with outstanding driving refinement and material finish. Keeping in step with the times, there’s now plug-in hybrid versions available as well. The 55 TFSIe is a particularly smooth operator, with its electric motor and 2.0-litre turbo four-pot combining to produce a compelling 362bhp and 369lb ft. Keep its battery topped up, and you’ll be able to make the most of its 26mile range - and see your fuel bills drop in the process.

