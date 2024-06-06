BACK TO ALL NEWS
Lanzante reveals 920kg Porsche 911 with 625bhp Formula 1 V6
Lanzante reveals 920kg Porsche 911 with 625bhp Formula 1 V6

Reworked internals bring big power boost for exotic F1-powered 911 Turbo
Charlie Martin Autocar
6 June 2024

Petersfield-based engineering firm Lanzante has announced it will unveil an upgraded version of its Formula 1-engined Porsche 911, called the Tag Championship, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Based on the 930-generation 911 Turbo, it swaps the car’s original flat six for the Porsche-developed and Tag-branded powerplant that propelled McLaren’s F1 cars to three consecutive drivers' championship titles between 1984 and 1986.

The 1.5-litre twin-turbo V6 has been upgraded by Cosworth for use on the road, with changes such as revised internals – including new pistons, conrods and valves – improved cooling and lighter titanium turbochargers.

The tweaks mean the engine now puts out 625bhp, up from 503bhp previously, and is capable of revving to 10,250rpm.

It is linked to a reworked version of the six-speed gearbox from the later 993-gen 911, with a bespoke set of gear ratios that are claimed to allow for a top speed of 200mph.

As well as the exotic engine, the Tag Championship 911 receives a chassis overhaul and many of its body panels have been replaced with panels made from “Formula 1-grade” carbonfibre. 

Its interior has been stripped of almost all its fripperies, including the electric operation of the mirrors and windows, and a rollcage has been fitted to boost rigidity and crash protection.

Lanzante Tag Porsche 911 rollcage

Recaro bucket seats replace the leather items originally fitted to the 911 and a Personal steering wheel – similar to that used in McLaren’s MP4/2 F1 car – completes the package.

The result of these changes is a weight saving of more than 400kg, with the Tag car tipping the scales at just 920kg (dry).

The car rides on a set of 18in Dymag alloy wheels, said to mirror the design of those fitted to the MP4/2. They are shod with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 rubber measuring 235mm wide up front and 275mm wide at the rear.

Just three Tag Championship 911s will be built, referencing the MP4/2’s three F1 drivers' titles. The first will sport a livery referencing Alain Prost’s 1985 helmet design.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Peter Cavellini 6 June 2024

Don't care what it costs don't care what others think, if I had the wedge I'd buy one, painted just like this one, even if you didn't drive it it's gorgeous to look at.

