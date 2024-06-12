BACK TO ALL NEWS
BMW M2 boosted to 473bhp in 2 Series facelift
UK "will have to follow" EU on Chinese tariffs

BMW M2 boosted to 473bhp in 2 Series facelift

Sports coupé now packs nearly as much punch as the M3 and the 2 Series drops diesel
Greg Kable
News
2 mins read
12 June 2024

BMW’s M division has ramped up the power and performance of the M2 as part of a series of running changes for the popular sports coupé.

Planned for UK sales in August from £63,360, the upgraded 2024 model receives a more powerful version of BMW’s turbocharged 3.0-litre straight six, developing an added 20bhp, at 473bhp. Torque has also increased by 37lb ft to 443lb ft at 2650-6130rpm.

The lift in reserves provides the M2 with the same power and torque as the manual M3 and M4, which aren’t offered in the UK.

Related articles

BMW claims a 0.1sec improvement in the 0-62mph time. The standard M2 Coupé with the eight-speed M Steptronic torque-converter automatic gearbox now covers 0-62mph in 4.0sec and the optional six-speed manual model in 4.2sec.

The effect of the extra power and torque is reflected more in the 0-124mph times, where both M2 models eclipse their predecessors by 0.6sec, with 12.9sec for the auto M2 and 13.7sec for the manual one.

The top speed remains limited to 155mph, though this can be raised to 177mph with the optional M Driver’s package.

BMW M2 update rear quarter

The styling remains largely unchanged, but the car now comes with an extended range of colours, including Sao Paul Yellow, Fire Red, Portimao Blue and Skyscraper Grey.

The standard M wheels feature a double-spoke design with a black finish and measure 19in at the front and 20in at the rear. The same wheels are available with a silver finish as an option.

Inside, the M2 Coupé receives a new flat-bottomed steering wheel with an optional Alcantara rim. The reworked model also gets an updated digital operating system with the latest-generation iDrive system.

The changes arrive as part of a wider refresh for the 2 Series, on which the M2 is based. The standard car has also been only subtly updated with the addition of new design elements and interior tech, but more significantly it is now petrol-powered only, following the 1 Series, 3 Series, 4 Series and 5 Series in dropping diesel engines.

The M2 will continue to be produced alongside standard 2 Series Coupé models at BMW’s factory in San Luis, Mexico. The UK remains one of the key markets for the price-leading M car, behind the US, Germany and China. Pricing for the updated model has yet to be confirmed.

Scribbler 13 June 2024

It seems fairly soon in the lifecycle of the current M2 for BMW to be making midlife upgrades. I have to say that I have seen very few new M2s on UK roads. The previous generation M2 sold pretty well and it was a good looking car, which might explain why the new model is not a sales hit.

