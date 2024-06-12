BMW M2 boosted to 473bhp in 2 Series facelift

BMW’s M division has ramped up the power and performance of the M2 as part of a series of running changes for the popular sports coupé.

Planned for UK sales in August from £63,360, the upgraded 2024 model receives a more powerful version of BMW’s turbocharged 3.0-litre straight six, developing an added 20bhp, at 473bhp. Torque has also increased by 37lb ft to 443lb ft at 2650-6130rpm.

The lift in reserves provides the M2 with the same power and torque as the manual M3 and M4, which aren’t offered in the UK.

BMW claims a 0.1sec improvement in the 0-62mph time. The standard M2 Coupé with the eight-speed M Steptronic torque-converter automatic gearbox now covers 0-62mph in 4.0sec and the optional six-speed manual model in 4.2sec.

The effect of the extra power and torque is reflected more in the 0-124mph times, where both M2 models eclipse their predecessors by 0.6sec, with 12.9sec for the auto M2 and 13.7sec for the manual one.

The top speed remains limited to 155mph, though this can be raised to 177mph with the optional M Driver’s package.

The styling remains largely unchanged, but the car now comes with an extended range of colours, including Sao Paul Yellow, Fire Red, Portimao Blue and Skyscraper Grey.

The standard M wheels feature a double-spoke design with a black finish and measure 19in at the front and 20in at the rear. The same wheels are available with a silver finish as an option.

Inside, the M2 Coupé receives a new flat-bottomed steering wheel with an optional Alcantara rim. The reworked model also gets an updated digital operating system with the latest-generation iDrive system.

The changes arrive as part of a wider refresh for the 2 Series, on which the M2 is based. The standard car has also been only subtly updated with the addition of new design elements and interior tech, but more significantly it is now petrol-powered only, following the 1 Series, 3 Series, 4 Series and 5 Series in dropping diesel engines.