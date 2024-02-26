BACK TO ALL NEWS
Renault 5 reborn as retro electric supermini for £25,000

French icon returns as EV with up to 249 miles; is a driver-focused rival to the Mini and Fiat 500
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
5 mins read
26 February 2024

The production version of the Renault 5 has been unveiled at the Geneva motor show, as the first in a wave of retro electric cars coming from the French brand over the next few years.

As promised, the road car is a faithful translation of the acclaimed concept from 2021, taking heavy inspiration from the original 1970s Renault 5, and it will eventually be joined in dealerships by evolved versions of the similarly nostalgic Renault 4Ever and Twingo concepts.

Renault is aiming to defend its position in the increasingly competitive small car market, and the 5 E-Tech is testament to the company’s commitment to providing affordable cars in the EV era.

The launch price of €25,000 (approximately £21,400) in Europe is expected to translate to less than £25,000 when it arrives in the UK early next year. That will make it one of the most affordable electric cars on the market, undercutting even today’s cheapest, the £26,140 BYD Dolphin.

The 5 is based on a new EV architecture dubbed Ampr Small (formerly CMF-BEV), which shares much of its core structure with that used for the Nissan Juke and Renault Clio.

Using the fundamentals of an existing platform is said to have cut development costs by 30%, compared with engineering a bespoke platform like that which underpins the £28,195 electric Fiat 500.

Renault engineers say driver engagement was a priority in the development of the 5, which is why it has multi-link suspension at the rear, rather than the torsion beam design used on the Clio.

Jean-Sébastien Blazy, vice-president for vehicle performance, previously told Autocar: “This is our secret in order to give our car very good agility and very good steering response, and to ensure the stability of the car in extreme manoeuvres, like avoiding a kid or an event on the road.”

Blazy added that the 5 “will be totally comparable in terms of vehicle dynamics with the Mégane [E-Tech]”.

However, engineers acknowledge that the larger EV’s steering is criticised for being “too sensitive”, so the 5’s rack has been slackened from a 12:1 ratio to 13:7. Prioritising dynamics – as well as the need to pack lots of electrical kit into a body slightly shorter than that of the Clio – spurred several key developments to reduce weight and space.

The 5’s new motor, for example, uses a new inverter that cuts 15kg in mass and 3cm in length. The nickel-manganese-cobalt batteries, meanwhile, use a simplified layout in which cells are batched into larger square-shaped modules.

The 40kWh pack uses three modules with 31 cells apiece, with a total weight of 240kg, while the 52kWh pack gets four groups of 46 cells, totalling 300kg.

As such, the 5 tips the scales at just 1372kg with the entry-level 40kWh battery. The original Zoe had around half that capacity (22kWh) yet weighed nearly 100kg more, at 1468kg.

With the bigger 52kWh pack, the 5 weighs 1449kg, on a par with the rival Peugeot e-208. Renault’s engineers are bullish about the performance implications of these weight reduction efforts. One told Autocar that the e-208 was used as a benchmark in tests at Renault’s track in Aubevoye and the 5 was around 13mph faster through 60mph-plus bends.

The 5 will be offered with a choice of three motor outputs: 94bhp, 121bhp and 148bhp, with the mid-rung option claimed to deliver 0-62mph in less than 8.0sec. Autocar understands that the entry-level motor is unlikely to be offered in the UK.

Both batteries will be available here, though, with Renault claiming a range of 186 miles for the 40kWh car and 249 miles for the 52kWh version.

Cars with the smaller battery get 80kW DC fast-charging capabilities; 52kWh cars are boosted to 100kW. In either guise, the 5 is able to supply up to 11kW to external devices via its charging port, which means it can effectively become a part of the electrical grid.

This would allow owners to charge overnight when power is cheap and then sell energy back during peak hours at a profit.

In France, Renault will offer this functionality via a subscription to its nascent e-mobility platform, Mobilize. As well as finally making its technical specifications official, Renault has also for the first time revealed the 5’s interior, which melds the clean-cut styling of the Mégane with a brutalistic look inspired by the classic 5 Turbo.

The 10.0in instrument and infotainment screens are encased in chunky plastic shrouds designed to recall the homologation special’s analogue gauges, while the seats feature thick, corduroy-style padded inserts.

The dashboard, too, is inspired by the rally car, protruding into the cabin like a shelf and trimmed in one of several distinctive textiles depending on the chosen spec level.

Techno, for example, features swathes of denim. In all cases, leather is omitted, and 18% of the car’s material content is recycled, including 41kg of polymers.

The exterior is a similar blend of retro and modern cues, based largely on the concept but adopting a few subtle modifications for production: the front lighting signatures have been reworked, for example, so the headlight projectors now use more conventional blocks of LEDs, rather than the diffuse units on the concept.

These display a small square when the main beam isn’t in use, said to be inspired by the human pupil, and ‘wink’ as you approach the car with the key fob.

A charging indicator has been integrated into the offset hump on the bonnet, which references the asymmetrical cooling vent on the original 5.

This indicator fills a ‘5’ logo with light to represent the level of charge left in the batteries, allowing drivers to quickly gauge range without having to get in the car or check the app. Otherwise, the front end retains its blend of hard edges and swooping curves, mimicking the original 5.

The rear is similarly faithful to the concept, although the light bar that previously spanned the width of the hatch is gone. It has been replaced with a slab of black plastic bearing a ‘Renault’ word mark and new ‘5’ badging.

Aerodynamics were a key consideration in adapting the concept for production: the roof-mounted lip spoiler, which harks back to the 5 Turbo, nets a claimed five miles of range; the mid-range Techno trim’s clean-faced alloy wheels gain another five; and the slatted rear-light design provides a boost of about four.

Many of these interior and exterior cues – and much of the 5’s technical make-up – will be shared with the new Renault 4 compact crossover, which will be revealed later this year as the final evolution of 2022’s chunky 4Ever concept.

The smaller, 1990s-style Twingo – due on sale in 2026 – will also use a version of the Ampr Small platform but with an even more stringent focus on cutting production costs and maximising efficiency. The 5 will be built at Renault’s ElectriCity hub in northern France from mid-2025.

Its motors will be produced at the Cléon factory, which built engines for the original 5, as well as many other models including the Alpine A110, Renault Estafette van and even early Twingos.

Vehicle assembly will take place alongside the Mégane E-Tech at Douai, where batteries will also be produced when a new gigafactory is opened in mid-2025.

By 2030, these batteries will have a 35% smaller carbon footprint than those in the Zoe, claims Renault.

Even third-party OEMs will supply parts from within 300km (186 miles) of Douai, ensuring that the 5 is completely European in provenance.

FastRenaultFan 26 February 2024
It's a stunner. I love it both inside and outside. I remember getting a spin in a Friend's Mums Renault 5 way back in 1997 going home from secondary school and thinking what a crude car it was compared to my parents Mègane Classic at the time but the truth is that little car had lots of character and charm to it.

I would happily buy one of these new Renault 5s or maybe the new Renault 4 if I prefer it and they are priced right. The range does not need to be that big for me so I think it's perfect.

