Chinese luxury brand Hongqi targets UK launch in 2026

Company known for making president of China's state limousine to expand in Europe as EV-only BMW rival
12 July 2024

Hongqi, the oldest Chinese car brand, is set to enter the UK market in 2026 with a pair of electric models.

The firm, whose name translates ‘red flag’, was founded in 1958 – before private car ownership was legal in China – and is known for its line of vehicles used by the president of China, along with state and local dignitaries.

It's owned by Chinese manufacturing group First Automobile Works (FAW) and offers a range of luxury and premium executive cars and SUVs.

Hongqi began to expand overseas in 2018 and currently offers EVs in Denmark, Sweden and Norway. It's now aiming to substantially expand its presence in Europe, which it sees as a key market for high-end and luxury vehicles.

It laid out its ambitious plans with a large presence at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

“Hongqi is a household name in China, and we want to make a new start in other regions,” said Yang Dayong, FAW’s president of overseas operations. “We understand European customers value high product quality, and we believe Hongqi can exceed those expectations.”

Hongqi’s European expansion will initially be focused on its two new EVs, the EH7 saloon and EHS7 SUV.

Both feature significantly different styling from the firm’s petrol and hybrid models, which reflects an intent to target a younger audience.

While a UK launch date is yet to be confirmed, FAW design chief Giles Taylor, who was previously head of design at Rolls-Royce, told Autocar that the firm was looking at a 2026 market entry.

That timing is to allow both for right-hand-drive conversions of the EVs and to build up a dealer network, and it would coincide with planned upgrades to both models.

The EH7 is close to 5m long, with a 3m wheelbase. Like the similarly sized, EHS7 it sits on a bespoke EV platform and features Hongqi’s own software architecture.

Asked what position it will take in the market, Taylor told Autocar: “These are premium offerings, and when we designed the car, we thought of it as a BMW 5 Series competitor.”

The top-end versions of the EH7 and EHS7 share a dual-motor powertrain that offers 610bhp and 558lb ft of torque. This gives the saloon a 0-62mph time of 3.5sec and the SUV a 0-62mph time of 3.9sec. Single-motor, rear-wheel-drive versions will also be offered.

The EH7 and EHS7 are sold in other European markets with a choice of 85kWh and 111kWh batteries, with the latter in dual-motor form giving an official WLTP range of 360 miles for the saloon and 329 miles for the SUV.

Hongqi said the EVs will both be capable of fast-charging at speeds up to 246kW. They will also offer rear-wheel steering and air suspension.

Inside, as befits the brand's premium brief, passenger space has been maximised, particularly in the rear.

Taylor added: “In Europe, for us to put our head above the rest, bespoke and customisation has to be part of our brand USP. We’re the oldest luxury brand coming out of China, so we have to offer a level of personalisation to customers.”

Hongqi has outlined plans to launch 12 new products in overseas markets in the next five years, although it has yet to confirm which of these will reach Europe and the UK.

While Hongqi won’t launch any pure-petrol cars over here, such as the Rolls Royce-rivalling ultra-luxurious Golden Sunflower limousine, it's likely to offer hybrid models in time.

“The EV models are the vanguard, but we will bring the hybrids in eventually, given the current market conditions,” said Taylor.

While the focus will be on the premium-level cars initially, Taylor said that luxury cars such as the Golden Sunflower could eventually be offered in Europe when they have suitable hybrid powertrains.

