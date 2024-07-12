Chinese luxury brand Hongqi targets UK launch in 2026

Hongqi, the oldest Chinese car brand, is set to enter the UK market in 2026 with a pair of electric models.

The firm, whose name translates ‘red flag’, was founded in 1958 – before private car ownership was legal in China – and is known for its line of vehicles used by the president of China, along with state and local dignitaries.

It's owned by Chinese manufacturing group First Automobile Works (FAW) and offers a range of luxury and premium executive cars and SUVs.

Hongqi began to expand overseas in 2018 and currently offers EVs in Denmark, Sweden and Norway. It's now aiming to substantially expand its presence in Europe, which it sees as a key market for high-end and luxury vehicles.

It laid out its ambitious plans with a large presence at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

“Hongqi is a household name in China, and we want to make a new start in other regions,” said Yang Dayong, FAW’s president of overseas operations. “We understand European customers value high product quality, and we believe Hongqi can exceed those expectations.”

Hongqi’s European expansion will initially be focused on its two new EVs, the EH7 saloon and EHS7 SUV.

Both feature significantly different styling from the firm’s petrol and hybrid models, which reflects an intent to target a younger audience.

While a UK launch date is yet to be confirmed, FAW design chief Giles Taylor, who was previously head of design at Rolls-Royce, told Autocar that the firm was looking at a 2026 market entry.

That timing is to allow both for right-hand-drive conversions of the EVs and to build up a dealer network, and it would coincide with planned upgrades to both models.

The EH7 is close to 5m long, with a 3m wheelbase. Like the similarly sized, EHS7 it sits on a bespoke EV platform and features Hongqi’s own software architecture.