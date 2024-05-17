BMW’s recent appetite for extra-special versions of its mainline M cars shows no sign of letting up, and the latest derivative to arrive in the UK is this: the wild-looking M4 CS.

This is a model its maker says exists in the “broad space between racetrack experience and soul-stirring road performance”, and there’s certainly evidence to back up that sentiment. The car’s engine, cabin and use of composite materials closely resembles that of the hardcore, Porsche 911 GT3-baiting, rear-drive M4 CSL of 2022, yet here the highly adaptable four-wheel drive system of the regular M4 Competition is retained, as are the back seats that were sacrificed to save 21kg in the track-ready CSL.

Garching’s form when it comes to cars like this can be variable, but when it nails the recipe, the results are generally world class, and very special indeed. The previous M4 CS was a success but a qualified one, its honed dynamics not entirely justifying an at times frustratingly spartan cabin. But since then we have also had the M5 CS – a five-star Autocar road test car and, depending on who you ask, perhaps the greatest super-saloon of all time.

BMW has never offered cars such as the M4 CS cheaply, and a price the far side of £120,000 will certainly give even M diehards pause for thought, not least because it puts the car into the same airspace as the recent, and very fine, Porsche 911 Carrera GTS. But if this latest CS is as good as we know it could be, it might justify the outlay. Massive performance, handling exploitability and genuine usability in a single package is on the cards.