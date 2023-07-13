MG Cyberster electric roadster on sale now from £54,995

The MG Cyberster has been priced from £54,995 in the UK and is available to order now, with deliveries for the long-awaited electric sports car due to start in August this year.

MG has confirmed the drop-top EV will be sold with two specification levels: Trophy and GT. All Cybersters are equipped with a 77kWh battery, with power and range varying depending on the specification.

The Trophy offers 335bhp and 350lb ft of torque for 0-62mph in 5.0sec and a range of 316 miles. The GT adds four-wheel drive and ups power to 496bhp and 535lb ft for 0-62mph in just 3.2sec and a range of 276 miles.

Every Cyberster comes with customisable driving modes, six-way adjustable heated seats, a heated steering wheel and adaptable regenerative braking as standard.

Other equipment includes Brembo brakes, 19in alloy wheels, a 10.25in touchscreen partnered with two smaller 7.0in displays, dual-zone climate control, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a 360deg parking camera and an eight-speaker Bose audio system.

The Cyberster has a 249-litre boot and can charge at speeds of up to 150kW, topping up the battery from 10-80% in 38 minutes.

It's the first all-new sports car to carry the iconic octagonal MG badge since the MG F of 1995 and is the most powerful roadgoing MG yet built.

The Chinese brand claims it will be the world’s first “affordable” EV roadster, dramatically undercutting existing electric performance cars with a two-model structure.

Although the car was originally planned as a replacement for the TF (a developed version of the F), the need to carry a large battery and the consequent requirement for a long wheelbase has made the Cyberster closer in its major dimensions to the 4.4m-long BMW Z4 than its 3.96m mid-engined predecessor.

Naturally EVs are much heavier than their petrol predecessors, and the Cyberster is understood to tip the scales at around 1850kg – 750kg more than the old TF. The dual-motor model adds around 135kg.