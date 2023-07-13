MG Cyberster electric roadster on sale now from £54,995

The MG Cyberster has been priced from £54,995 in the UK and is available to order now, with deliveries for the long-awaited electric sports car due to start in August this year.
MG has confirmed the drop-top EV will be sold with two specification levels: Trophy and GT. All Cybersters are equipped with a 77kWh battery, with power and range varying depending on the specification.
The Trophy offers 335bhp and 350lb ft of torque for 0-62mph in 5.0sec and a range of 316 miles. The GT adds four-wheel drive and ups power to 496bhp and 535lb ft for 0-62mph in just 3.2sec and a range of 276 miles.
Every Cyberster comes with customisable driving modes, six-way adjustable heated seats, a heated steering wheel and adaptable regenerative braking as standard.
Other equipment includes Brembo brakes, 19in alloy wheels, a 10.25in touchscreen partnered with two smaller 7.0in displays, dual-zone climate control, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a 360deg parking camera and an eight-speaker Bose audio system.
The Cyberster has a 249-litre boot and can charge at speeds of up to 150kW, topping up the battery from 10-80% in 38 minutes.
It's the first all-new sports car to carry the iconic octagonal MG badge since the MG F of 1995 and is the most powerful roadgoing MG yet built.
The Chinese brand claims it will be the world’s first “affordable” EV roadster, dramatically undercutting existing electric performance cars with a two-model structure.
Although the car was originally planned as a replacement for the TF (a developed version of the F), the need to carry a large battery and the consequent requirement for a long wheelbase has made the Cyberster closer in its major dimensions to the 4.4m-long BMW Z4 than its 3.96m mid-engined predecessor.
Naturally EVs are much heavier than their petrol predecessors, and the Cyberster is understood to tip the scales at around 1850kg – 750kg more than the old TF. The dual-motor model adds around 135kg.
Interesting, but I suspect more fun could be had with a Morris Minor.
My fantasy sports EV would be a simple, fun 2 seater which is as light as possible whilst meeting the following criteria:
Timeless non-fussy non-faddish design
Aluminium construction
NCAP around 3.8 star rating
Small
Narrow
RWD
Good predictable handling / driftable
Deprioritise rapid acceleration
Sensible small wheels
Battery options for 250 / 300 mile range
Low rolling resistance tires
Very aero efficient
Cheap / affordable
Basic interior with modular design so customer can provide their own add-ons (HUD, infotainment etc.)
Deprioritise heavy noise insulation
Compensate with well designed / configurable accelerator sounds
MG sales have been booming in Europe, and the brand is selling pretty well in the Old Continent, especially when you consider that MG has not yet been introduced to all European countries, most notably, Switzerland, Poland, Romania, Greece, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. MG was launched to Finland a few weeks ago.
The Chinese owners of MG need to consult a dictionary for the definition of the word "affordable".
If they have aspirations of granduer with their future models then so be it, but don't describe £55k as "affordable" when most people were looking forward to an attractively priced EV roadster from a budget manufacturer to rival the MX-5.
I'd rather take a gamble on the new EV Lotus when it comes out rather than a top spec one of these.