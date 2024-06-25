Revealed and driven: New BMW M5 packs 717bhp hybrid V8

The reinvented BMW M5 is headed to UK dealers later this year with a thumping, 717bhp V8-engined plug-in hybrid powertrain and a starting price of £110,500.

The seventh-generation version of BMW's ’bahnstorming super-saloon makes the landmark switch from purepetrol power to an electrified system with total outputs of 717bhp and 738lb ft – far above those of any previous iteration.

That’s enough punch for 0-62mph in 3.5sec and a top speed of 189mph in derestricted Driver’s Package guise. The M5 uses a new high-revving (7200rpm), 577bhp twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 and a 196bhp electric motor inside an eight-speed automatic gearbox, in a set-up familiar from the M division’s first PHEV, the XM SUV.

The M5’s outrageous pace comes in spite of a dramatic increase in bulk to around 2400kg. The chunky 18.6kWh drive battery (which provides 42-43 miles of electric-only range) contributes to an uplift of nearly 500kg over the previous, pure-V8 M5.

The M-fettled chassis – with the suspension, steering and structural components all uprated over the standard 5 Series – is equipped as standard with adaptive suspension, a bespoke M differential and a rear axle that can steer up to 1.5deg to boost manoeuvrability and stability.

The cabin is more familiar from the standard 5 Series, but there are bucket seats, lashings of carbonfibre trim and a bespoke control panel for adjusting the driving modes.

There are also physical controls for a raft of performance-focused functions, including a lap timer and launch control.

Order books are open now ahead of production beginning in November.

What is the new BMW M5 like to drive?

So you've now seen the new BMW M5 uncamouflaged – and boy oh boy, is there a lot of it to see.

The G90-generation M5 is the first M5 to stretch beyond five metres in length. And in terms of width? Compared with the already expansive 5 Series on which BMW’s latest super-saloon is based, the wheel arches are swollen by 75mm at the front and 48mm at the back.

Had such a car been released three years ago, it wouldn’t have been an M5 but an M7 – the one product M division has never even attempted. As for weight, we will get to that topic in a moment, but it’s the most eye-widening statistic of them all.

Yet if M division has made an art from anything in recent memory, it’s making chunky cars feel great to drive. Take the current M3 Competition. This big-nostrilled beast hogs more of the road than a 3 Series has any right to. It also weighs 100kg more than any of us were expecting. But so too is it a masterclass in exploitable handling.