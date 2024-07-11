BACK TO ALL NEWS
New MG HS on sale now with 75-mile PHEV for sub-£32,000

MG's largest model gets a bold new look and choice of petrol and tax-busting PHEV power
Felix Page
11 July 2024

MG has revealed the second generation of its popular HS SUV at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, ahead of the first customer deliveries getting under way by the end of this month. 

The new-look version of MG's largest model will be offered with the choice of pure-petrol or plug-in hybrid power, with prices starting from £24,995 or £31,495 respectively - undercutting many similarly sized rivals. 

The standard car's pure-petrol engine has been given a slight boost over the outgoing HS to product 168bhp and 203lb ft, but the PHEV is much more dramatically uprated, boosting the EV motor's contribution from 121bhp to 207bhp, for an estimated combined output north of 300bhp.

Meanwhile, the battery has been upsized to 24.7kWh for a claimed EV range of 75 miles - which means the HS PHEV now attracts a BIK tax rate of just 5% - in addition to "considerable" fuel savings, though it has not released consumption figures. 

The new HS brings a complete styling overhaul, and with it a 14mm increase in width, a 26mm increase in length and 30mm of extra space between the wheels for a 2750mm wheelbase. The sleeker roofline, though, brings its total height down by 30mm and "creates a more athletic silhouette", MG says. 

MG has not revealed pictures of the interior yet, but the HS gets a pair of 12.3in screens with smartphone mirroring, "improved" switchgear throughout and a claimed boost in material quality and space, while the boot is now 44 litres bigger at 507 litres.

All variants get a seven-year/8000-mile warranty and a comprehensive standard kit list which includes a rear parking camera, keyless entry and a six-way adjustable driver's seat. 

Read our review

Car review
MG HS 2019 road test review - hero front

MG HS

New compact SUV goes big on luxury feel and metal for the money but covers its budget roots out on the road with mixed success

Peter Cavellini 11 July 2024

I've seen them used as utility cars for the NHS, cheap and looks it too.

FastRenaultFan 11 July 2024
Is this brand new or is it just another revamp? I think I prefer how it looked before this. It had the MG badge on the grill and just looked better.
That was only last year so there might be some great deals on that model HS now and certainly once this one comes out.
xxxx 11 July 2024

There can't be a European car company executive that won't b losing sleep over the cars coming out of China at the moment. Time for higher tarrifs, and human rights of course.

