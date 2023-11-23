Callum Skye revealed as go-anywhere EV sports car with 247bhp

The Callum Skye has been publicly revealed as the first bespoke production model created by former Jaguar design boss Ian Callum’s UK-based design and engineering firm and is touted by its creators as a “Tarmac rally car”.

Complete with two electric motors - one on each axle - and a 42kWh battery giving a claimed range of 170 miles, the Skye is a 2+2 sports car with 247bhp, 221lb ft and a 0-62mph time of less than four seconds.

The first deliveries of it are expected in summer 2026. Between 50 and 250 units will be produced per year, each priced between £80,000 and £110,000, lining the off-road electric car up against the similarly conceived Ariel Nomad, which is due to enter its second generation later this year, with an electric option set to follow.

Speaking at the car’s public debut at Savile Row Concours in London, Ian Callum told Autocar: “This is not just a pretty street car. It’s going to have real off-road capability. We’ve been working on this for two years so far, and now we're ready to start developing prototypes. So now is the right time to let the world see it, and we’ll be in production within two years.”

He added: “I do see this as a west coast of America-inspired car. It’s an off-road car, it’s a sand car, it’s a mud car, and I think the west coast will be where a lot of our customers are based.”

Callum said the car has been designed with flexibility in mind, giving customers the option of two different bodystyles.

The Skye will be available in two guises: one tailored more towards off-road ability, the other for on-road dynamics. The off-road car will feature a higher ride height and up to 100mm of suspension travel - as well as a pared-back interior with less of a focus on luxury than the on-road edition.

Customers can option either car with a fast charger, which, Callum claims, can top the battery up in less than 10 minutes.