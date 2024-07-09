The best cars from the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed

The theme of this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed is ‘Horseless to Hybrid’, which celebrates 130 years of technological progress. The central sculpture (seen our main image) carries an electric car for the first time, as MG celebrates its centenary with the new Cyberster.

Highlights so far include MG shocking us with a new Cyberster Coupe and sensible Polestar building a track car concept.

Keep reading to discover the key details of the new metal being revealed at this year's show.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

Alfa Romeo's final combustion supercar is the head-turning 33 Stradale, so named because only 33 examples will ever be built.

It's offered with a choice of either electric or combustion powertrains, the latter being an updated version of the 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 from the Giulia Quadrifoglio. Goodwood represents the first time it'll be seen in the UK.

Alfa Romeo Junior

Alfa Romeo's first mainstream EV is the Junior (née Milano), a small crossover that's promised to be the best driver's car in its class.

Entry-level Juniors put out 154bhp, while the top-rung Junior Veloce is boosted to 278bhp. There's also a 1.2-litre petrol-electric option with 134bhp.

Alpine A290

In true hot hatch tradition, the Renault 5-based Alpine A290 borrows the powerplant from its bigger sibling, the Renault Mégane E-Tech. With 215bhp and a series of chassis tweaks, it aims to prove that EVs can be fun to drive.

Alpine Alpenglow Hy4

This rakish supercar could be one of the more important projects in Alpine’s history. It’s powered by a fairly conventional turbocharged four-cylinder engine with one key difference – it burns hydrogen, rather than petrol. Company executives have hinted that it could make production.

Aston Martin Valiant

The track-focused reimagining of last year's Valour commissioned by Fernando Alonso made its public debut at this year's FoS. The Valiant packs a 734bhp twin-turbo V12 that's mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

