New Nissan Ariya Concept shows long-range SUV

Japanese media suggest 300-mile all-electric SUV will be displayed at Tokyo motor show
22 October 2019

The Nissan Ariya Concept will be revealed at the 2019 Tokyo motor show according to Japanese media, although details of the all-electric SUV remain scarce.

The only image published so far suggests that the car is based on the IMx and IMQ concepts that have previously been shown. It is tipped to go into production in 2021.

However, the report suggests that it has the footprint of the Nissan X-Trail but substantially more interior space, suggesting it will initially be targeted primarily at the Chinese and American markets. It also suggests that the car is based on a platform larger than the Nissan Leaf's.

No performance stats have been revealed, although reports again suggest that it will deliver more than 300 miles of range and be capable of 0-62mph in less than five seconds.

More information is expected to be revealed at tomorrow's Tokyo motor show.

