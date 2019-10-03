Mitsubishi's Tokyo show star is roofless SUV with four electric motors

Mitsubishi will reveal a new compact SUV concept with range-extending EV tech at this month's Tokyo motor show.
The MI-Tech Concept, first confirmed last month, is previewed again in a new image released by the firm. It shows the model as a two-seater that lacks doors and a roof, so it's unlikely to preview a close-to-production model.
Instead, its intent is to preview a new generation of plug-in hybrid powertrains to be used on SUV models smaller than the Outlander. In place of a traditional combustion engine, Mitsubishi has deployed a gas turbine engine/generator, allowing use of pure electric and series hybrid drive modes.
The hybrid technology will be smaller and lighter than Mitsubishi’s current plug-in hybrid system, which it pioneered on the Outlander PHEV. It will provide four-wheel drive, with two electric motors on each axle for greater off-road control and precise handling, the brand claims. It's also claimed to offer improved efficiency in urban environments.
Dusty landis
Dusty landis
Aida B. Wilson
Hi! Thank you for sharing
beechie
Phwoaar!
Peter Cavellini
Useless!?
About as useful as an Ashtray in an open top Bi-plane!
Peter Cavellini.
