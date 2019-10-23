New Alpina B3 shown in saloon form at Tokyo

New generation of BMW 3 Series-based performance models get overhauled engines and trademark Alpina suspension changes
23 October 2019

Alpina has unveiled the saloon version of its new B3 Biturbo, a performance-oriented reworking of BMW's G20-generation 3 Series, at the Tokyo motor show. 

The reveal follows that of the estate-shaped Touring version, which made its debut at last month's Frankfurt motor show

The four-wheel-drive B3 uses a re-engineered version of BMW's 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine, with twin turbocharging and a performance cooling system to deliver 462bhp and 516lb ft of torque. The saloon version will accelerate from 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds, with Alpina claiming a top speed of 188mph. A slightly lower top speed of around 186mph for the Touring makes it one of the fastest compact estates on sale.

The previous B3 produced 404bhp in standard form and 433bhp in S spec, while the BMW M340i Touring delivers 369bhp. With the upcoming M3 climbing to more than 500bhp in top spec, that leaves a large power window for Alpina to be positioned in.

As has been the case with all previous Alpinas, the B3 gets a bespoke suspension tune aimed at bettering the ride comfort of the standard 3 Series, but with adaptive dampers allowing sharper body control at the flick of a switch. The ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox has been retuned for faster response and quicker shift times, while the xDrive four-wheel drive system and BMW's limited-slip differential have been tweaked to cope with the upgraded powertrain.

The B3 also receives a number of visual differences over the 3 Series Touring. As well as Alpina’s trademark multi-spoke wheels, available in 19in or forged 20in designs, it also features a more aggressive bodykit and quad exhausts. The interior has bespoke upholstery and badging, too.

Our Verdict

Alpina B3 Biturbo

Alpina B3

Niche manufacturer Alpina serves up its take on a fast, six-pot 3 Series

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Order books open in early 2020, with the first deliveries expected next summer. Expect a price of more than £60,000 for the standard B3 and more than £70,000 for the eventual B3 S.

Alpina has been modifying, developing and partially assembling its own takes on fast BMWs for decades and has a close relationship with the brand. Its recent models, such as the B5 and B7, have actually beaten BMW’s own M variants to market, which will also be the case with the new B3. It was initially expected that BMW's new M3 would be revealed first, but that now isn't the case.

In a speech at the Tokyo motor show, Alpina President Andreas Bovensiepen said 2020 will be a 'very busy' year for the brand. As well as the market launch of the new B3, the firm is planning to introduce more diesel models, update its current offering and reveal an entirely new model. 

Read more: 

Alpina B3 Biturbo review

Alpina B4 S long-term review

New BMW M3 to be lighter and produce 500bhp

Join the debate

Comments
5

Peter Cavellini

6 August 2019

 Well, i know there will be the detractors out there who hate all things BMW and Alpina, but they must be liked , both companies have been around since I was in my early teens, so they must be doing something right, right!, anyway, this new car from Alpina, it looks good, neat, sits well on the Road, I’m sure the interior will be top notch too, as for how it goes, well, if BMW in their car has 500bhp+ I’d imagine Alina would either squeeze more BHP and torque or leave it alone and maybe just take the limiter off to up the top speed, the price isn’t too silly, you’d pay more for a Porsche or Equivalent Mercedes, let’s wait and see how it turns up.

Takeitslowly

6 August 2019
Peter Cavellini wrote:

 Well, i know there will be the detractors out there who hate all things BMW and Alpina, but they must be liked , both companies have been around since I was in my early teens, so they must be doing something right, right!, anyway, this new car from Alpina, it looks good, neat, sits well on the Road, I’m sure the interior will be top notch too, as for how it goes, well, if BMW in their car has 500bhp+ I’d imagine Alina would either squeeze more BHP and torque or leave it alone and maybe just take the limiter off to up the top speed, the price isn’t too silly, you’d pay more for a Porsche or Equivalent Mercedes, let’s wait and see how it turns up.

 

BMW has been around since you were in your early teens?. Given they began in 1916, confirm you are around 120 years old. Fool.

Takeitslowly

6 August 2019
Peter Cavellini wrote:

 Well, i know there will be the detractors out there who hate all things BMW and Alpina, but they must be liked , both companies have been around since I was in my early teens, so they must be doing something right, right!, anyway, this new car from Alpina, it looks good, neat, sits well on the Road, I’m sure the interior will be top notch too, as for how it goes, well, if BMW in their car has 500bhp+ I’d imagine Alina would either squeeze more BHP and torque or leave it alone and maybe just take the limiter off to up the top speed, the price isn’t too silly, you’d pay more for a Porsche or Equivalent Mercedes, let’s wait and see how it turns up.

 

Alina?. Sits well on the road?. Oh dear.

Peter Cavellini

10 September 2019

 Takeit slowly@, must be a slow Day at the office if your jumping on proof reading failure?

NickS

10 September 2019

It should be punishable by law not to buy this car in this colour. Lovely car and probably a better car to own than an M3 if you have a second sports car.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week