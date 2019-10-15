Toyota unveils Copen GR Sport as hot compact convertible

Toyota has revealed a hot GR Sport version of subsidiary company Daihatsu’s Copen convertible.

The compact two-seater, built to Japan’s ‘kei car’ specifications, receives a number of styling and chassis upgrades to create an entry point into Toyota’s growing range of performance models.

Toyota’s modifications are primarily handling-focused, with the addition of a front brace and reshaped centre brace enhancing body rigidity. Suspension modifications, including a retuned spring rate and bespoke shock absorbers, are claimed to achieve a balance between smoothness and grip.

The Copen’s electric power steering system has been tuned for enhanced dynamics, and is claimed to improve turn-in response and make it easier to use the car’s full performance in all environments.

Design tweaks include the addition of a more aggressively styled front bumper, a grille design inspired by other Toyota GR models and new sports-style BBS forged aluminium wheels.