Mitsubishi Mi-Tech concept previews new hybrid powertrain

Presenting the buggy-style Mi-Tech concept at the Tokyo motor show, the company’s CEO Takao Kato said that the firm remained “dedicated to electrification, particularly plug-in hybrids”.

Mitsubishi has been a pioneer of plug-in hybrid technology through its Outlander PHEV SUV, which mixes a 2.4-litre petrol engine with a 13.8kWh battery and twin electric motors.

The Mi-Tech’s new system is intended to preview an application for plug-in hybrid technology for smaller SUVs, although such a radical switch towards gas-turbine technology that has yet to reach production maturity means any imminent introduction for the new system in this guise is considered unlikely.

Mitsubishi’s chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta has however confirmed that it would fit electrification technology to its compact and mid-size SUVs by 2022, meaning the ASX and Eclipse Cross are set to join the Outlander PHEV in becoming plug-in hybrids. Mitusbishi’s range of Japan-only kei cars are also set to be electrified before 2022, too.

By 2022, both the ASX and Outlander should have been replaced, with Mitsubishi promising to have greater size differentiation between its three SUVs. To that end, the ASX is set to shrink and the Outlander grow, the latter having been previewed earlier this at the Geneva show with the Engelberg Tourer that included an updated PHEV system with a larger 20kWh battery for an improved 44-mile WLTP electric-only range.

The pure concept car positioning and looks of the Mi-Tech means its not intended as a direct preview of a new model in the way the Engleberg Tourer previewed the next Outlander, but it could still provide some clues to the next-generation ASX and a desire to make that car stand out more.

The Mi-Tech’s off-road buggy style brings with it chunky off-road tyres, flared wheel arches, and aluminium skid plates, while on the rear deck there are four turbine-like additions to give clues to the concept’s more unusual power source.

The simplified cabin has chunky grab handles and pared down switchgear, and notably no interior touchscreen on the centre console. Instead there is a small screen behind the steering wheel for driver information and then an augmented reality windscreen that displays not only the information that would have been displayed on a central infotainment screen but also real-time driver assistance features for both on and off-road driving.

The four motor system is said to improve on-road handling and off-road control through integration with a revised version of Mitsubishi’s Super All Wheel Control (S-AWC) system. One such feature is an ability to maintain drive even with two wheels off the ground, and another allows for 180-degree spins by counter-rotating the left and right-hand side tyres. Further improved control comes from the adoption of electric brake callipers.