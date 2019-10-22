New Subaru Levorg image leaks out

This is reported to be the first image of the new Subaru Levorg, which is set to be unveiled at the Tokyo motor show tomorrow.

The image - published by Japanese media - suggests the new Levorg will be considerably more angular than the current model, taking cues from the Viziv Tourer Concept shown last year.

Styling highlights include the sizeable wheel arches and rear spoiler, plus the horizontal taillight designs and dramatic grille.

The report suggests the interior of the car will be largely conventional, but boosted by a suite of updated driver assistance technologies, which have helped earn Subaru high safety ratings, most notably in the US market.

The vehicle on display is said to be a near production prototype rather than a concept.

