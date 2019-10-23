Nissan Ariya concept previews crossover EV

Nissan's Tokyo show concept is electric crossover with autonomous driving features and new take on brand's design themes
23 October 2019

Nissan has revealed an electric crossover concept at the Tokyo motor show that, it claims, “signals a complete reinvention of the brand’s design”. 

The Ariya Concept is 4.6m long and 1.92m wide - a bit shorter but a good deal wider than Nissan’s current X-Trail - yet the roofline is a good 100mm lower than that car.  The firm claims it is signalling “a dawn of a new era for Nissan as it embarks to redefine its brand philosophy for the next evolutionary phase of the automobile”.

Despite its future-pointing status, however, the firm acknowledges that the "bold styling and unconventional interior and exterior elements” could make it into production in the near future. Whether that means a bespoke Nissan EV crossover will launch based on this remains to be seen. 

Speaking at the show's press conference, Nissan design boss Alfonsa Albaisa said: "Ariya represents an entirely new design direction for Nissan - it is our way of celebrating distinctive Japanese culture. 

"At the front, the Ariya shows a strong hint at the design of our future EVs," adding "inside, you can easily see the freedom the new EVP platform has given us."

The Ariya takes clear inspiration from Nissan’s previous electric crossover concepts, such as the IMx and IMs, but appears more production-ready. Thin LED lights blend into the grille, itself a unique adaptation of the firm’s ‘V-motion’ design with an illuminated logo and geometric pattern. It hides a number of sensors for the car’s autonomous systems.

A steeply raked C-pillar give the Ariya a coupe-SUV profile, while there’s a one-piece tail-light across the tailgate. Nissan claims the Suisei Blue paint appears matte-like from afar, but thanks to embedded glass flakes produces light refractions up close. Copper colour is also used for the roof and wheels - a detail which Nissan boasts will be used on its future EVs. 

The interior makes the most of a layout dominated by the lack of an internal combustion engine and flat floor above the battery pack. There’s a minimalist dash layout, with buttons only used for the climate control and keyless start, alongside a rotary dial for the 12.3in display. Thin frame seats boost visibility and space, while the rear seats are positioned to ensure a great view for all passengers.  

Nissan is also showcasing its latest semi-autonomous systems with the Ariya. Rather than promising full autonomy well before it’s deliverable, the crossover’s ProPILOT 2.0 tech allows “hands off single-lane driving capabilities” and hands off cruising in a given lane, while it can judge the appropriate place to overtake based on navigation data. 

Further technology includes the ability to sync with the driver’s schedule to pre-heat or cool the car ready for anticipated journeys, a Virtual Personal Assistant, a video chat function and over the air updates. It supports Nissan Energy, a function which would allow the car to power homes or even sell battery energy back to the grid when required. 

Nissan hasn't detailed the car's electric powertrain beyond calling it a "high-performance, 100% electric drive system". It uses dual motors, one mounted across each axle, to deliver all-wheel drive and power "equal or better than many premium sports cars". The firm also promises "excellent cornering performance and traction on slippery surfaces". 

