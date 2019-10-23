Nissan Ariya concept previews crossover EV

Nissan has revealed an electric crossover concept at the Tokyo motor show that, it claims, “signals a complete reinvention of the brand’s design”.

The Ariya Concept is 4.6m long and 1.92m wide - a bit shorter but a good deal wider than Nissan’s current X-Trail - yet the roofline is a good 100mm lower than that car. The firm claims it is signalling “a dawn of a new era for Nissan as it embarks to redefine its brand philosophy for the next evolutionary phase of the automobile”.

Despite its future-pointing status, however, the firm acknowledges that the "bold styling and unconventional interior and exterior elements” could make it into production in the near future. Whether that means a bespoke Nissan EV crossover will launch based on this remains to be seen.

Speaking at the show's press conference, Nissan design boss Alfonsa Albaisa said: "Ariya represents an entirely new design direction for Nissan - it is our way of celebrating distinctive Japanese culture.

"At the front, the Ariya shows a strong hint at the design of our future EVs," adding "inside, you can easily see the freedom the new EVP platform has given us."