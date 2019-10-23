New Subaru Levorg revealed as 'grand touring' estate

Subaru previews second-generation of its AWD estate, with promise of 'grand touring' driver pleasure and comfort
James Attwood, digital editor
23 October 2019

Subaru has revealed the new Levorg Prototype at the Tokyo motor show, with a promise that the second generation of its four-wheel-drive estate will offer “a truly pleasing driving experience”.

The new machine is built on the Subaru Global Platform and is powered by a newly developed 1.8-litre turbocharged engine. It is due to go on sale in Japan in the second half of next year and, while not confirmed, is set to be rolled out worldwide after that. Subaru says it has developed the Levorg on a “Grand Touring philosophy”, with a focus on comfort, safety and enjoyment for long journeys. 

Tokyo motor show 2019: live news and updates

The new car has been designed to showcase bolder styling that reflects the latest version of Subaru’s ‘Dynamic x Solid’ design language, with the firm claiming that it "has been developed as a symbolic model of the new generation of Subaru".

The Levorg Prototype is fitted with the latest version of the the firm’s direct injection boxer powerplant. The engine has been developed to showcase lean-burn technology, which Subaru claims balances acceleration and environmental performance, while also offering strong torque. The firm has yet to reveal any performance figures.

The new Levorg utilises a full inner frame construction chassis, which is designed for maximum body rigidity. The machine also features the latest version of Subaru’s EyeSight driver assistance system, which utilises a new wide-angle stereo camera and four radar systems, along with information gathered from high-definition mapping. That allows for systems such as pre-collision braking, automatic speed adjustment heading into corners and hands-free driving in heavy traffic.

The car also offers a range of connected services, the first time they have been offered on a Subaru model in Japan.

Our Verdict

Subaru Levorg

The Subaru Levorg GT 1.6i DIT Lineartronic

Subaru brings its much-loved all-paw estate concept up to date, but more dynamic and luxurious rivals from BMW, Skoda and Seat have moved the segment on even further

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Subaru has given no information on when the new Levorg will be launched in markets beyond Japan. The first generation model went on sale in 2014 in Japan, and was launched in European markets the following year.

Read more

Tokyo motor show 2019: live news and updates

Autocar's Subaru Levorg review

Toyota and Subaru to develop new electric platform and SUV

 

Join the debate

Comments
1

xxxx

23 October 2019

Yippee, new 1.8t, no more wheezy NA engine with a whiney CVT.  The Auto gods have been listening!  

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week