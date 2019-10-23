New Subaru Levorg revealed as 'grand touring' estate

Subaru has revealed the new Levorg Prototype at the Tokyo motor show, with a promise that the second generation of its four-wheel-drive estate will offer “a truly pleasing driving experience”.

The new machine is built on the Subaru Global Platform and is powered by a newly developed 1.8-litre turbocharged engine. It is due to go on sale in Japan in the second half of next year and, while not confirmed, is set to be rolled out worldwide after that. Subaru says it has developed the Levorg on a “Grand Touring philosophy”, with a focus on comfort, safety and enjoyment for long journeys.

The new car has been designed to showcase bolder styling that reflects the latest version of Subaru’s ‘Dynamic x Solid’ design language, with the firm claiming that it "has been developed as a symbolic model of the new generation of Subaru".

The Levorg Prototype is fitted with the latest version of the the firm’s direct injection boxer powerplant. The engine has been developed to showcase lean-burn technology, which Subaru claims balances acceleration and environmental performance, while also offering strong torque. The firm has yet to reveal any performance figures.

The new Levorg utilises a full inner frame construction chassis, which is designed for maximum body rigidity. The machine also features the latest version of Subaru’s EyeSight driver assistance system, which utilises a new wide-angle stereo camera and four radar systems, along with information gathered from high-definition mapping. That allows for systems such as pre-collision braking, automatic speed adjustment heading into corners and hands-free driving in heavy traffic.

The car also offers a range of connected services, the first time they have been offered on a Subaru model in Japan.