Hybrid-only Honda Jazz revealed

The new Honda Jazz has been revealed at the Tokyo Motor Show.

Honda says the new Jazz will “raise the bar in terms of comfort and driver enjoyment”. It is the fourth-generation of the supermini, which is known as the Fit in its home Japanese market.

The model will be launched in Europe with hybrid technology as its sole powertrain. Autocar first reported the move in March, and in September this year, Honda affirmed that its bestselling model in the UK would only be offered with petrol-electric hybrid engines.

It will use a similar dual-motor hybrid system as already seen in the brand's CR-V hybrid, downsized for a supermini application. Honda said the powertrain “provides an exceptional blend of strong and effortless driving performance and impressive fuel economy”.

The CR-V Hybrid pairs two electric motors with a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a CVT transmission. However, given its smaller dimensions, the Jazz supermini will use either a 1.0-litre of 1.5-litre petrol engine and have less power. Honda has yet to confirm any capacity, performance or ecconomy figures for the new Jazz's hybrid drivetrain, however.

The Jazz will be the first in the brand 's line-up to only offer a hybrid powertrain, with other models soon to follow suit. Honda announced earlier this year that all of its combustion-engined models in Europe will be offered with hybrid powertrains by 2025.

Honda said at the time: "Ahead of its 2025 electrification goal, Honda will expand the application of its i-MMD dual-motor hybrid system, with the introduction into smaller segment cars an important first step."

Currently, the only model it offers as a hybrid is the CR-V, which indirectly replaced a diesel variant of the compact SUV. Petrol variants are also sold. Honda UK has seen great success with the CR-V Hybrid, which accounts for 55% of the model’s sales.