New hybrid-only Honda Jazz unveiled

The CR-V Hybrid pairs two electric motors with a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a CVT transmission. However, given its smaller dimensions, the Jazz supermini will use either a 1.0-litre of 1.5-litre petrol engine and have less power. Honda has yet to confirm any capacity, performance or economy figures for the new Jazz's hybrid drivetrain, however.
The Jazz will be the first in the brand 's line-up to only offer a hybrid powertrain, with other models soon to follow suit. Honda announced earlier this year that all of its combustion-engined models in Europe will be offered with hybrid powertrains by 2025.
Honda said at the time: "Ahead of its 2025 electrification goal, Honda will expand the application of its i-MMD dual-motor hybrid system, with the introduction into smaller segment cars an important first step."
Currently, the only model it offers as a hybrid is the CR-V, which indirectly replaced a diesel variant of the compact SUV. Petrol variants are also sold. Honda UK has seen great success with the CR-V Hybrid, which accounts for 55% of the model’s sales.
Following the launch of the hybrid Jazz in 2020, the next electrified model will be the Civic in 2021. The next-generation Accord due to launch in Japan next February will also be a hybrid.
Honda CEO Takahiro Hachigo confirmed at the Tokyo motor show that all future electrified Hondas would be sold under a newly-created e:Technology sub-brand. All models powered by Honda's two-motor hybrid system will be called e:HEV.
Honda UK sales boss Phil Webb said the maker will launch a campaign to help educate on the hybrid Jazz given the older age of many of its loyal customers. He predicts a dip in sales when it first arrives on roads next summer, but anticipates it will bounce back to between 18,000 and 20,000 units annually in the UK.
The new Jazz must remain familiar enough to appeal to those loyal owners, while also bringing in new people to Honda’s entry-level model.
The styling is a minor evolution over the previous model. The space-maximising upright profile and tall glasshouse remains, but with more curved lines and redesigned lights, bumpers and bonnet. One notable feature is the split A-pillars, designed to increase forward visibilty. The windscreen wipers have also been hidden below the top of the bonnet line.
Honda claims the new Jazz's seats offers comfort similar to that of a premium saloon. The rear seats are said to retain the flexibility of previous Jazz's in how verstaile they are. The forward cabin design is a simple one, with clean lines and a touchscreen mounted in the centre console.
In Japan, five different versions of the new Jazz will be offered: Basic, Home, Ness, Crosstar and Luxe. They are different trim levels, that climb from a simple version on steel wheels through to a model with leather seats and extra chrome trim. It's unlikely these trims will all be offered in the UK, with Honda set to confirm details on the European Jazz later this week at a seperate unveiling.
xxxx
in which case ...
sales will continue to fall across Europe
Takeitslowly
xxxx wrote:
You continue to reapeat what most automotive sector watchers already know. yet you never offer your own original suggestions/solutions, so take this question as being asked of you...what concrete steps should Honda Europe take now to alleviate you predictions of doom?.
xxxx
Since when were you the Forumn master?
Will everyone have to explain themselves and provide solutions to Automotive problems to you?
Takeitslowly
xxxx wrote:
No, not anyone except you and for the reason I specified. You constantly bemoan and NEVER present any detailed solutions. Why?, because you have no knowledge and just prefer to vent.
jason_recliner
Deary Deary Me
Nice interior, but the outside is pretty drab. Are headlights that difficult to style?
artill
It cant be much fun being a
It cant be much fun being a Honda dealer these days. They only sell 4 cars (6 if you count the E and NSX) and the cheaper and more fun to drive manuals will soon disapear if the range goes Hybrid and EV only. Time for them to update the IMA system and have cheaper manual hybrids too.
LP in Brighton
I think the IMA system is long gone
- which is a pity because it was relatively simple, cheap and compatible with standard manual transmission. Honda will certainly need to educate buyers on the new hybrids, because I suspect not everyone will warm to the CVT-like characteristics under acceleration. Perhaps they will add artificial "gear steps" like they did with the old CVT Jazz so that it behaves more like a conventional 'box? Either way it looks like the Jazz will be relegated to an expensive niche model instead of the volume model that it was.
xxxx
Still
They've always got the Clarity Hydrogen Fuel cell, that's going well Mr Honda.... not!
Takeitslowly
xxxx wrote:
Hey, your posts are going well...universally acclaimed and providing us with hitherto unknown information...not!
creecher
Not sure why..
..anyone has an issue with the transmission on the new IMA system. It's not a CVT, it is a single speed electric drive with instant torque (except at highway speeds, when the engine takes over for the electric motors and also directly drives the wheels via a clutch). It's the same direct drive system used by Koenigsegg.
