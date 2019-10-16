Hybrid-only Honda Jazz previewed ahead of Tokyo reveal

Honda has released a preview image of its next-generation Jazz, ahead of its reveal next week at Tokyo Motor Show.

The Japanese car maker said the new Jazz will “raise the bar in terms of comfort and driver enjoyment”.

Honda has previously confirmed that the model will be launched in Europe with hybrid technology as its sole powertrain. Autocar first reported the move in March, and in September this year, Honda affirmed that its bestselling model in the UK would only be offered with petrol-electric hybrid engines.

It will use the same dual-motor hybrid system already seen in the brand's CR-V hybrid when it launches next year. Honda said the powertrain “provides an exceptional blend of strong and effortless driving performance and impressive fuel economy”.

The Jazz will be the first in the brand 's line-up to only offer a hybrid powertrain, with other models soon to follow suit. Honda announced earlier this year that all of its combustion-engined models in Europe will be offered with hybrid powertrains by 2025.

Honda said at the time: "Ahead of its 2025 electrification goal, Honda will expand the application of its i-MMD dual-motor hybrid system, with the introduction into smaller segment cars an important first step."

Currently, the only model it offers as a hybrid is the CR-V, which indirectly replaced a diesel variant of the compact SUV. Petrol variants are also sold. Honda UK has seen great success with the CR-V Hybrid, which accounts for 55% of the model’s sales.

Following the launch of the hybrid Jazz in 2020, the next electrified model will be the Civic in 2021.