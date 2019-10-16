Hybrid-only Honda Jazz previewed ahead of Tokyo reveal

Honda has released a preview image of its next-generation Jazz, ahead of its reveal next week at Tokyo Motor Show.
The Japanese car maker said the new Jazz will “raise the bar in terms of comfort and driver enjoyment”.
Honda has previously confirmed that the model will be launched in Europe with hybrid technology as its sole powertrain. Autocar first reported the move in March, and in September this year, Honda affirmed that its bestselling model in the UK would only be offered with petrol-electric hybrid engines.
It will use the same dual-motor hybrid system already seen in the brand's CR-V hybrid when it launches next year. Honda said the powertrain “provides an exceptional blend of strong and effortless driving performance and impressive fuel economy”.
The Jazz will be the first in the brand 's line-up to only offer a hybrid powertrain, with other models soon to follow suit. Honda announced earlier this year that all of its combustion-engined models in Europe will be offered with hybrid powertrains by 2025.
Honda said at the time: "Ahead of its 2025 electrification goal, Honda will expand the application of its i-MMD dual-motor hybrid system, with the introduction into smaller segment cars an important first step."
Currently, the only model it offers as a hybrid is the CR-V, which indirectly replaced a diesel variant of the compact SUV. Petrol variants are also sold. Honda UK has seen great success with the CR-V Hybrid, which accounts for 55% of the model’s sales.
Following the launch of the hybrid Jazz in 2020, the next electrified model will be the Civic in 2021.
Join the debate
xxxx
in which case ...
sales will continue to fall across Europe
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
Takeitslowly
xxxx wrote:
You continue to reapeat what most automotive sector watchers already know. yet you never offer your own original suggestions/solutions, so take this question as being asked of you...what concrete steps should Honda Europe take now to alleviate you predictions of doom?.
xxxx
Since when were you the Forumn master?
Will everyone have to explain themselves and provide solutions to Automotive problems to you?
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
Takeitslowly
xxxx wrote:
No, not anyone except you and for the reason I specified. You constantly bemoan and NEVER present any detailed solutions. Why?, because you have no knowledge and just prefer to vent.
artill
It cant be much fun being a
It cant be much fun being a Honda dealer these days. They only sell 4 cars (6 if you count the E and NSX) and the cheaper and more fun to drive manuals will soon disapear if the range goes Hybrid and EV only. Time for them to update the IMA system and have cheaper manual hybrids too.
LP in Brighton
I think the IMA system is long gone
- which is a pity because it was relatively simple, cheap and compatible with standard manual transmission. Honda will certainly need to educate buyers on the new hybrids, because I suspect not everyone will warm to the CVT-like characteristics under acceleration. Perhaps they will add artificial "gear steps" like they did with the old CVT Jazz so that it behaves more like a conventional 'box? Either way it looks like the Jazz will be relegated to an expensive niche model instead of the volume model that it was.
xxxx
Still
They've always got the Clarity Hydrogen Fuel cell, that's going well Mr Honda.... not!
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
creecher
Not sure why..
..anyone has an issue with the transmission on the new IMA system. It's not a CVT, it is a single speed electric drive with instant torque (except at highway speeds, when the engine takes over for the electric motors and also directly drives the wheels via a clutch). It's the same direct drive system used by Koenigsegg.
xxxx
Sales target
That's a first "He predicts a dip in sales when it first arrives on roads next summer" never seen a sales man predict dips for a replacement product before
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
Add your comment